Pedro Grifol ‘excited’ and ‘nervous’ as White Sox’ Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada leave for WBC

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Pedro Grifol has to admit it. The thought of Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada leaving camp for Taiwan Thursday to play for Cuba in the World Baseball Classic makes him squirm in his manager’s chair.

Grifol is also “excited” for his center fielder — whom he called an MVP candidate for the second time this spring — and third baseman, on whose shoulders rest a significant portion of responsibilities for making the Sox good in 2023. But keeping this pair healthy is a very large part of that.

Robert and Moncada have both dealt with their share of injuries, as recently as 2022 when Robert played in 98 games due to groin and hand problems and Moncada started the year on the injured list with an oblique strain and played in 104.

“I’m also a little nervous to be honest with you, just because they’re going out there to play and we’re not there with them,” Grifol said. “At the same time, they’re prepared to do that. God willing they come back healthy and ready to go here.”

Both came to camp ahead of schedule because of the WBC.

“It means the world to them to go and play in the WBC,” Grifol said.

While Robert’s five-tool talent and body type is evident for even the casual fan, Grifol pointed to what many don’t see.

“I’ve been really impressed with Luis Robert,” Grifol said. “I told him today the last time I saw somebody work like that in the outfield was a nine-time Gold Glover in Alex Gordon, the way he prepares. The way he gets after it. This guy loves to work. When you have that type of work ethic and that kind of talent, there’s no telling what can come out of that.

“I’ll say it again, he’s an MVP candidate. I said it before strictly on talent from the other side. And now watching him work and the attention to detail and the way he gets after it in the outfield and sliding and base running. It’s not just the main stuff.”

Grifol said the coaches are impressed with Robert even in slide drills.

“He really accelerates, he accelerates through the slide,” Grifol said. “You’re like, OK. This guy has got incredible talent and his attention to detail is off the chart. That combination is a recipe for greatness, really. He’s still young, too, so I think we’re going to see some great things coming out of him.”

Moncada and Robert played their last games before taking multiple flights to Taiwan Thursday. Both were eagerly awaiting the opportunity to wear a Cuban uniform in the first-ever Cuban participation in the WBC.

“I’m pretty sure it’s going to be incredible,” Robert said through translator Billy Russo.

“Now that it’s happening I feel proud and really glad I can be part of the team now.”

Moncada expects the experience to be “surreal.” He said it will fulfill a dream of his father’s, and “there’s a lot of people from my hometown really happy and excited to see me play and represent the Cuban national team. This wasn’t just a dream for me, but for those people too.”

Eloy Jimenez is playing for the Dominican Republic, Jose Ruiz for Venezuela and Tim Anderson, Lance Lynn and Kendall Graveman for Team USA. Pool play sites are Phoenix, Miami, Tokyo, Japan, and Taichung, Taiwan. The USA players don’t leave camp till next week.

Moncada and Robert are prepared to play nine innings and won’t be restricted, Grifol said.

“But obviously if something comes up, we certainly have connections there, too, to communicate with them and make decisions,” Grifol said.

Moncada and Robert say they’re ready.

“I’ve been feeling good,’ Moncada said. “Ever since I came here, first day, I’ve been working really really hard to get into shape and the rhythm that I need to be ready for the Classic. And I am.”