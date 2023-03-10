For White Sox, Grifol, player development doesn’t stop in majors

MESA, Ariz. — Player development will extend beyond the minor leagues, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said.

It has to be that way, even for a team with a postseason vision.

Especially for a team with postseason expectations.

With players coming up from the minors sooner than before, less polished and refined, still learning on the job, the teaching doesn’t stop. The Sox, for example, are paving the way for prospect Oscar Colas to be their starting right fielder, and he will have to learn on the job in the likelihood he breaks camp with the team.

There’s a sense of anticipation about Colas as he smacks hits to all fields in Cactus League games, “busting his [butt] running down the line,” as Grifol said, and filling out a uniform with his 6-1, 225-pound muscular frame.

He looks the part.

But whatever Colas can add on the plus side of the Sox lineup ledger with a home run or some other contribution could easily be subtracted with a rookie mistake.

“And we have to [minimize mistakes] and learn from mistakes on both sides of the ball,” Sox major league field coordinator Mike Tosar said Friday. “Anything we see that will help his development, we will bring it to his attention.

“He understands we’ll be hitting him from all sides. It’s constructive, it’s nothing against him. It’s to enhance his development and get his career going.”

Colas has this going for him, Grifol said: He wants to get it right, he gets down on himself when he gets something wrong and he asks questions.

“He is really trying hard and by trying hard, he’s making some mistakes,” Grifol said.

Which is fine, Grifol said. That’s how he’ll learn. Colas’ secondary leadoffs have already improved noticeably since the first week of Cactus League games. But there have been minor baserunning missteps, perhaps not blatant, but evident. And some things in the outfield, like backups or getting caught flat-footed. Not glaring, but little things mean a lot, often the difference in giving up 90 feet on the basepaths.

“The things that people might not see, or think are not important, we’re addressing,” Grifol said. “Everything is important.”

Colas is no kid at 24. He played in Cuba, in Japan’s minor leagues and at all levels in the Sox’ minor league system, but just seven games at the highest level, Triple-A, where he posted good numbers.

“Development does not stop in the major leagues; as a matter of fact it probably increases because there is a lot more to it, a lot more at stake here,” Grifol said. “So we have to continue to develop him and every young player that gets to the big leagues.

“Back in the day there was a certain amount of ABs you needed to get to the big leagues, and a certain amount of innings. That’s what it was in the 1990s. That’s not the case any more.”

When the Sox played Team Colombia Thursday, Colas had a rare day out of the lineup but he stood next to Tosar in the dugout for six innings.

Class was in session.

“He was going over pitch selection, thought process, backing up bases, watching other guys taking secondary leads,” Tosar said. “So it’s on ongoing thing.”

And development isn’t limited to the younger players, Tosar said. Even the veterans, who can get set in their ways, have been open to Grifol and new coaches Tosar, Jose Castro, Charlie Montoyo, Eddie Rodriguez and Chris Johnson, Tosar said.

“Veteran guys are still learning, especially the good ones,” Tosar said. “I’ve had some really good conversations with Elvis [Andrus], things I mentioned that were eye opening for him. He’s doing some new stuff in the cage that we mentioned. So it doesn’t matter. We’re here for them, whatever we can do to make them better.”

