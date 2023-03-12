The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 12, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Michael Kopech throws three scoreless innings in spring debut

“I feel I’m where I should be,” Kopech said after throwing 37 pitches against the Angels

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Michael Kopech throws three scoreless innings in spring debut
Michael Kopech

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech works out during a spring training baseball practice, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Phoenix.

Matt York/AP

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Michael Kopech struck out Mickey Moniak on a 98 mph fastball and went to the bullpen to stretch his pitch count after throwing three perfect innings Sunday in his spring debut.

There’s more fine tuning ahead for Kopech, who otherwise looked impressive as he builds toward preparing for his first start against the Giants in the White Sox’ first home series starting April 3.

“I feel I’m where I should be,” Kopech said after throwing 37 pitches against the Angels and pushing past the 45-pitch mark after a brief bullpen session. “I had enough consistently with stuff and velocity to build over time. I can be more consistent with getting ahead of guys, but happy with my first one.”

Kopech’s highly touted career has been marked by injuries and inconsistency as he enters his second season as a full-time starter. Coping with a right meniscus tear that required offseason surgery factored largely into bringing him along slower than the rest of the rotation.

And he’ll have enough time to work on other specifics, such as throwing his changeup more frequently, building stamina and becoming more accustomed to the pitch clock.

“In hindsight, I had plenty of time,” Kopech said in regards to the new Major League Baseball rules that require that pitchers must start their delivery within 15 seconds after receiving the ball from the catcher. “I could have slowed down if I needed to. I was trying to make sure I stayed in control of it and didn’t let it control me.

“There’s a little bit of give and take there. I think it’s something to be played around with. I’m happy with how I was able to control that time, but I can give myself a little bit more.”

After Kopech threw two balls to Jordyn Adams with one out in the third, catcher Seby Zavala visited to the mound to tell Kopech to take a deep breath and pace himself. 

“I was kind of having a thought of the clock in the back of my mind,” Kopech said. “I was trying to work quickly but at the same time not overwork myself. I just got to get used to it.”

Kopech said he threw only one changeup but plans to employ it more often in his upcoming starts. He also didn’t throw a curve, but he felt very encouraged by his fastball and slider that helped him produce soft contact.

Kopech said he started to experience some fatigue during his third inning, as evidenced by falling behind on 2-0 counts to the first two batters.

“Not that I was completely gassed, but I could tell I was getting tired and pulling off [pitches],” Kopech said. “I had to find adjustments. It was good to go back out and work on some other stuff and grind. Grind might be a stretch, but to get back to myself. I started pulling off some stuff, and I found it again.”

Manager Pedro Grifol merely hopes Kopech stays healthy while building stamina. The knee discomfort limited him to 25 starts and 119„ innings in 2022, but Kopech hopes he’s ready a few days before his first start against the Giants.

“It’s a team sport, so get ready March 30 and we got to take care of Houston first,” Kopech said. “Everybody does the part to pull on the same end of the rope, and hopefully by that home opener I’ll be able to do my part. We are all looking forward to Houston.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Joe Kelly sees sense of urgency in White Sox
White Sox’ rotation depth is a question mark entering 2023
This week’s baseball quiz is going streaking
Footloose and fancy freer, White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito likes early results
For White Sox and manager Pedro Grifol, player development doesn’t stop in majors
White Sox willing to overlook Dylan Cease’s 11-run outing
The Latest
GettyImages_1473079064.jpg
Movies and TV
Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel zings Tom Cruise, ‘Babylon’ in monologue with just a little edge
In case of another slap, host promises Michael B. Jordan, Pedro Pascal and Michelle Yeoh are ready to intervene.
By Richard Roeper
 
President Joe Biden walks with U.S. Border Patrol agents along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border on January 2023 in El Paso, Texas.
Editorials
Reinstating detention of migrant families? U.S. has a better alternative that already works.
Family detention was meant to deter desperate migrant families from crossing the border, but through various administrations, the policy has proved to bring more long-lasting problems than temporary solutions.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman of Team Puerto Rico reacts after the first inning against Team Nicaragua at loanDepot park on March 11, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Cubs in the WBC: Marcus Stroman, Roenis Elías, Owen Caissie turning heads
World Baseball Classic quarterfinals begin this week, hosted in Miami and Tokyo.
By Maddie Lee
 
1247992192.jpg
Business
Feds say Silicon Valley Bank clients will get funds as another troubled bank is shuttered
The Treasury, FDIC and Federal Reserve said clients of Silicon Valley Bank would be protected as the agencies sought to find a buyer and stop further bank runs.
By Associated Press
 
23._LOC_Carmen___J_Nai_Bridges_and_the_Company_of_Carmen___photo_Todd_Rosenberg.jpg
Music
Characters don’t always connect in Lyric’s straightforward and suitably grand ‘Carmen’ revival
Ryan Opera Center grad J’Nai Bridges brings fiery stage presence and a stunning voice to her signature role, but her performance does not completely click.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 