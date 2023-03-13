The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Lighter Lucas Giolito likes the shape of things

“My muscle mass is much better now than it was then,” Giolito said after arriving at camp at around 245 pounds after weighing 280 a year ago. “Obviously, I weigh less, so there isn’t as much [muscle]. But it’s a higher ratio.”

By  Mark Gonzales
   
Lucas Giolito is slimmer and more agile this spring after experimenting last year with more muscle mass and not enjoying the results.

John Antonoff/Sun-Times

