Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Tim Anderson at second base? Works for White Sox manager Pedro Grifol

Anderson played second base Monday night for the first time in his professional career. “He felt comfortable,” Grifol said of Anderson, who hit an RBI triple in Team USA’s 12-1 win over Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
Norm Hall/Getty Images

GLENDALE, Ariz. — White Sox manager Pedro Grifol didn’t need an explanation as to why All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson played second base Monday night for the first time in his professional career.

“He felt comfortable,” Grifol said of Anderson, who hit an RBI triple in Team USA’s 12-1 win over Canada in the World Baseball Classic. “We feel comfortable with him feeling comfortable.”

Anderson, who played in only 79 games for the Sox last season because of injuries, has received rave reviews from U.S. teammates for his zest, as well as his production.

“He’s playing with that edge that I talked about,” Grifol said. “I’ve seen it from the other side [with the Royals]. That’s great for me to see. I just want him healthy, that’s all.”

Grifol was just as pleased with the performance of right-hander Lance Lynn, who pitched five innings of two-hit ball. 

“He’s a big piece to what we’re about,” Grifol said.

Team USA plays Colombia on Wednesday, with a chance to advance to the next round this weekend in Miami.

Clock control

Right-hander Michael Kopech started his delivery Sunday against the Angels with as many as 13 seconds left on the pitch clock. Grifol was pleased that catcher Seby Zavala went to the mound to help Kopech regain his rhythm and prevent fatigue sooner.

“When you see someone getting quick with their delivery or tempo, you can see their minds racing,” Zavala said. “You do whatever you have to do to slow the game down for them.”

Zavala described the clock — which forces pitchers to start their delivery within 15 seconds of receiving the ball from the catcher — as an added distraction. The new limits on pickoff attempts also place a premium on nailing runners on steal attempts. Zavala caught the Angels’ Jordyn Adams on one such attempt.

Another potential ploy is a pitchout — “definitely a tool we’ll keep in our back pocket,” Zavala said. “But if pitchers are quick to the plate and we have strong throws to second, the pitchout is not really a factor.”

Cranking up the heat

With spring training entering its final two weeks and a few jobs at stake, Grifol plans to hold a meeting before Friday’s game against the Cubs to let the Sox know what he expects.

“I’m looking to turn up the urgency a little more,” he said.

Grifol usually calls meetings every seven to 10 days, which means he could hold another one a few days before the season opener March 30.

“We’ll turn up the urgency a little bit, and hopefully that will take us right into Houston,” he said.

Infielder Romy Gonzalez, who hasn’t played since March 8 because of general soreness, is scheduled to return Wednesday. 

“He played every day, had a day off. It was time to give him a blow,” Grifol said. “Now he’s got to crank it back up and go.”

Sox 5, Athletics 4

Billy Hamilton executed a bunt single before an errant throw by A’s reliever Nolan Long scored Victor Reyes with the winning run in the ninth. Reyes had two hits, and Hansen Alberto hit a home run in the third. He’s batting .474 (9-for-19).

• Baserunning remains an issue for the Sox. In the second inning, Jake Burger didn’t re-tag second base while retreating to first on a fly by Gavin Sheets that Cody Thomas caught in the left-field corner; he was doubled off to end the inning. One inning later, Reyes was picked off first.

• “As far as making adjustments, we’re all in this together,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “There’s a lot of smart people in that dugout that I trust. When we make decisions, I want them to have a lot of suggestions and throw them my way. Obviously, I have to make the decision and I’ve got to live with the decision that I make, but we’re all in this thing together.”

On deck: Sox at Giants, 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, Scottsdale, Lucas Giolito vs. Alex Wood.

