Lucas Giolito keeps things moving, looks sharp in B game

GLENDALE, Ariz. — There are no pitch clocks in B games on the backfields, but Lucas Giolito kept things moving.

And he kept his progression toward the regular season moving well, too.

After his scheduled start against the Giants Wednesday was rained out, the Sox slotted Giolito into a B game against a Dodgers team on the Camelback Ranch backfields Thursday. He worked four scoreless innings, striking out six.

“I wasn’t counting in my head, but I thought, ‘Don’t be walking around the mound, don’t be doing that stuff that we used to be able to do,’ ’’ said Giolito, who has attributed his good spring in part to working at a faster pace due to the clock. “I was just trying to keep a good pace with it.”

Giolito did not walk a batter and allowed three hits. He threw 63 pitches. Primarily a fastball/changeup pitcher, he liked how his slider worked, especially down and in to lefties. He also made an adjustment partway through the outing, elevating his fastball more where it’s most effective.

Giolito will make two more starts in Arizona before taking the ball in the season opening series in Houston, more than likely the third game following Dylan Cease and Lance Lynn.

Colas in center

Oscar Colas played center field for the first time this spring and made a nice catch.

“We have to be prepared if we make decisions based on if we might need him to play center field on occasion, we all have to be comfortable with it,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “This is all based on, let’s see what he does out there.”

Colas profiles more as a corner outfielder but he played 70 games in center and 34 in right in the minor leagues last season. He charged in and laid out to snare Myles Straw’s sinking liner, landing hard, but got right back up.

Colas went 0-for-4, lowering his average to .324.

Grifol shrugs off Guardians matchup

The Guardians ran roughshod over the Sox last season and are the team to beat in the AL Central as the defending champions. But manager Pedro Grifol was downplaying Thursday’s matchup, especially with nothing on the line.

“I don’t look at Cleveland as our ‘whatever’ you want to call it,” Grifol said before the game. “I don’t think about Cleveland, I really don’t. They won the division last year, obviously, we have to beat them and everybody else for us to win the division.

“We have to do what we have to do and if we’re good or do what we’re supposed to we don’t have to think about Cleveland or Minnesota or anybody else for that matter.”

The Sox were 7-12 against the Guardians and 11 games behind them in the standings last season.

Crochet not ready but looks it

Left-hander Garrett Crochet, who is on track for a return to the team in May, is progressing nicely after having Tommy John surgery 12 months ago.

If you see a bullpen, you’d never know that he’s not going to be ready,” Grifol said. “I asked him the other day ‘You sure you’re not ready?’ He put a smile on his face. But no, he’s on pace. He looks great. He’s strong. He’s in the zone. The ball’s coming out of his hand well. He’s spinning it well.”

Guardians 5, Sox 1

Right-hander Nick Avila, whose status as a Rule 5 Draft pick enhances his chances of making the Opening Day roster, gave up a first-inning grand slam to Josh Naylor after a walk and hit batsman (Jose Ramirez). Avila struck out two, walked two and allowed two hits.

*While the Sox steered Giolito to the backfields, the Guardians started Triston McKenzie, who strung together three scoreless innings after allowing a leadoff double to Elvis Andrus and RBI single to Andrew Benintendi.

*Righty Jesse Scholtens (3.86 ERA), who could be counted on for starting pitching depth, pitched three scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

On deck: Cubs at Sox, 3:05 p.m., Friday, Glendale, NBCSCH, Marquee, 1000-AM, 670-AM, Mike Clevinger vs. Alex Wood.