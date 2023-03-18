The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 18, 2023
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn out with low back soreness

“He’s in a good spot,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “There’s no reason to push him through anything.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn fields a ball during an MLB spring training baseball practice, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP

GLENDALE, Ariz. — First baseman Andrew Vaughn will be sidelined for a few days with lower back soreness, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Saturday. Grifol said Vaughn, who has not played in a Cactus League game since Sunday, is day-to-day.

“Andrew’s going to take a few days off,” Grifol said. “He has some lower back soreness. But he’s day to day and we’re going to err on the side of caution. He’s had a ton [31] of at-bats He’s played a ton.”

Vaughn owns a .323/.364/.516 hitting line with one home run this spring. With Jose Abreu gone, Vaughn is the Sox’ every day first baseman.

While back issues always bear watching, Grifol downplayed the magnitude of Vaughn’s condition. Opening Day is 12 days away, March 30 in Houston.

“He’s in a good spot,” Grifol said. “There’s no reason to push him through anything. I’m sure if you asked him right now if he could play he’d say yeah. But we’re not going to push him through anything right now. He’s had a great camp. He feels comfortable at first base. We like where his swing is at. He likes where his swing is at so we’re good.”

On Friday, Grifol said Vaughn was out due to “soreness” but said he would not elaborate until Saturday.

“Just giving him a rest,” Grifol said Saturday. “He’s day to day, though.”

Santos impresses

Right-hander Gregory Santos, who struck out all four Cub batter he faced Friday in his fifth scoreless appearance, has made an impression.

“What impressed me the most, it’s not the 100-mph fastball, it’s not the slider he throws for strikes for high percentage, which is a good combination,” Grifol said. “His will to be great, that’s what’s impressed me the most.”

Grifol said Santos has to be told just once with instruction.

“That was a great pickup,” Grifol said of Santos, who was acquired from the Giants in a trade for Kade McClure.

