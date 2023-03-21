No closer, no problem? White Sox forge ahead without Liam Hendriks

PHOENIX — Liam Hendriks will be missed.

There is no way to surgarcoat opening a season without your closer, and a two-time American League Reliever of the Year at that. Throw in the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Bummer, the White Sox’ best left-hander who hasn’t pitched in a Cactus League game yet, and the Sox’ bullpen could be open the season missing two of its top dogs.

And with no designated man for the ninth inning.

“I’m not going to have a closer,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

The Sox believe the bullpen is stocked well enough with right-handers Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez and Jose Ruiz and lefty Jake Diekman holding things down on the back end. And it’s not out of the question that Bummer, who started behind everyone else due to an offseason throwing program stalled by recurring shoulder and lat issues, will be ready to go when the Sox open the season in Houston next week.

In the meantime, Grifol will have a bullpen by situation, or as he says, “pockets.”

“We’re going to leverage the bullpen and the first day we’ll have everybody available,” Grifol said. “Second day we probably won’t.”

If seventh or eighth inning matchups call for his best available, Grifol probably won’t hesitate to go with his best — whoever that is in the moment.

“You might see better parts of the lineup in the seventh or eighth,” said Diekman, an 11-year veteran.

And so roles won’t be strictly defined specifically to designated innings. Relievers like to know their role, so “it only works if you get communication before the game,” Kelly said. “But it should work because we’ve communicated pretty well so far.”

In the ninth inning, no matter the matchup, the urgency is just different.

“In the ninth you have to throw strikes,” Diekman said. “That’s why Liam excels. He can throw 98 and spot it up.”

Graveman had six saves last season and 10 in the first half of 2021 with the Mariners. Kelly has six in his career. Diekman has 15, including seven with the Athletics in 2021. Reynaldo Lopez doesn’t have any but is closer material.

“He throws 100,” Diekman said. “And the way his heater and slider come out of his hand in the tunnel, it’s really, really hard to pick up.”

With all hands on deck, right-hander Jimmy Lambert could be called on late, as well. Lambert, like Jose Ruiz — who shined in high leverage moments against major league stars in the World Baseball Classic — offers another multi-inning capability as well.

“We have a lot of guys who are versatile, who can throw back-to-back days and multiple innings, in every situation,” Lambert said. “We’ll have eight guys who can be high-leverage guys. And guys who have saves in their careers. We’ll be able to weather the storm until Liam gets back.”

“We have the talent,” Kelly said after pitching a scoreless inning Tuesday against the Brewers. “Guys who have pitched in big spots throughout their career. When one guy goes down, like Liam, we have to pick him up.”

Hendriks began receiving treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma on Jan. 10. The Sox said then they would withhold updates on his condition until Opening Day, although it’s possible Hendriks does so before then. His presence around Camelback Ranch — he has been seen throwing long toss on numerous occasions — has served as inspiration and motivation for teammates.

“It’s a come together kind of thing,” Lambert said. “You’re talking about a multi Reliever of the Year, you can’t really put that on one guy. But we have the guys to collectively weather the storm.”