Back from ‘beautiful’ WBC experience, Luis Robert Jr. returns to routine with White Sox

“It was all that I imagined. It was very special to represent my country,” Robert said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Cuba’s Luis Robert Jr. slides across home plate to score against Australia in the World Baseball Classic.

Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images)

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Luis Robert Jr. was back in White Sox camp Wednesday, the better for having played in the World Baseball Classic.

The intense, high-stakes environment and pressure of wearing Team Cuba’s colors had their value for him as a player.

What’s more, the experience was like nothing he had gone through before.

‘‘It was a beautiful experience,’’ Robert said through a translator. ‘‘It was all that I imagined. It was very special to represent my country.’’

Team Cuba teammate Yoan Moncada, who made the WBC’s all-tournament team after batting .435 with a home run, four doubles, five RBI, four runs scored and a 1.258 OPS in six games, is expected back in camp Thursday. So are Team USA players Tim Anderson, Kendall Graveman and Lance Lynn.

Robert expects to play Thursday, which is a week before the Sox’ regular-season opener in Houston. So his focus will shift to getting ready for a 162-game season, as opposed to an intense tournament.

‘‘I’m going to just stick to my routine,’’ Robert said. ‘‘What I was doing before I went to the [tournament] — try to stay healthy, try to make my body stronger. Hopefully I’m going to have a healthy season and won’t have any trouble. But thus far I feel good and don’t feel I have to change anything.’’

Robert, who was 7-for-27 with a double, two walks and eight strikeouts in six games in the WBC, and Moncada batted second and third in Team Cuba’s lineup. Robert compared playing for Team Cuba, which lost 14-2 to Team USA in the semifinals, to the Sox playing the Astros in the American League Division Series in 2021.

“It just felt different because you are representing your country and you know that your whole country is watching and supporting you,’’ he said. ‘‘It was the first time in six years we had this event. It’s just different. The sentiments about that are completely different. . . . The weight you have on your shoulders is bigger because it’s your country.’’

And, as Robert said, every game had high stakes.

‘‘You have all the adrenaline and just the pressure to win,’’ he said. ‘‘Because out and go back home. Every single game mattered.

‘‘The intensity and urgency of the games definitely helped me.’’

Perhaps it was the intensity that revved up Moncada’s engine when he somewhat-recklessly crashed into Team Cuba left fielder Roel Santos during the blowout loss to Team USA, forcing him to exit with a bruised rib. Manager Pedro Grifol said Moncada should be ready to resume playing soon, however.

‘‘He told me if he had to play, he’s ready to go,’’ Grifol said. ‘‘He wants to start playing already. He’s in a good spot.’’

Grifol said he liked seeing Moncada draw four walks and hit for power in the tournament. 

‘‘He just played baseball the way baseball needs to be played,’’ Grifol said. ‘‘We’ll continue that.

As for Robert?

‘‘Luis is Luis,’’ Grifol said. ‘‘He’s a dynamic talent. Just to watch him move around out there in center field is really special for me to see. He’ll bring a little bit of everything to us.’’

Grifol said he enjoyed watching the tournament.

‘‘The WBC has helped everybody,’’ he said. ‘‘The guys that went there played tough baseball in a really good environment. The guys that stayed here got a lot of [at-bats] and got time that they might not have been able to get if the other guys were here.’’

Still, Grifol said he likes having his guys back even more.

‘‘So we can move forward,’’ he said.

