Friday, March 24, 2023
Dylan Cease to start White Sox opener

Right-hander will face Astros in his first Opening Day start

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease works against the San Diego Padres Oct. 1, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

AP Photos

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The White Sox made it official Friday, naming Dylan Cease to start the season opener against the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

Cease, who has never pitched on Opening Day, finished second in voting for the American League Cy Young Award to the Astros’ Justin Verlander last season, his fourth in the majors.

Cease will be opposed by left-hander Framber Valdez, who was fifth in voting for the Cy Young Award last season.

Cease is making his final Cactus League start Friday against the Athletics in Mesa. The Sox rotation will follow with Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Mike Clevinger in the four-game series at Minute Maid Park in Houston and are expected to start Michael Kopech in the home opener Monday, April 3, against the Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“It would definitely be special. It would be a big honor,” Cease said this week when asked about the possibility of pitching on Opening Day.

In 32 starts last season, Cease’s 227 strikeouts ranked second in the AL behind Gerrit Cole (257), and his 2.20 ERA was second behind Verlander (1.75). Cease struck out 12.28 batters per nine innings, a Sox record.

Gametime Thursday is 6:08 p.m. CT (ESPN).

