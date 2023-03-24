Andrew Vaughn returns to field in White Sox minor league game

MESA, Ariz. — The last thing the White Sox want on Opening Day would be having first baseman Andrew Vaughn unavailable, but that doesn’t appear to be a concern with Vaughn getting back on the field and playing in a minor league game Friday.

Vaughn went 1-for-3 in the game with a double and run scored. He also faced Garrett Crochet twice in the left-hander’s first live batting practice of the spring.

The Sox open in Houston Thursday against the Astros and Jose Abreu, who was allowed to walk away in free agency in part because Vaughn was the heir apparent to first base, where Abreu was a workhorse who played in 152 games or more in six of his nine seasons and played all 60 of the 2020 abbreviated season when he was named American League Most Valuable Player.

Vaughn hasn’t appeared in a Cactus League game since March 12 because of lower back soreness but he and manager Pedro Grifol are confident he’ll be ready to go next week.

“He’s going to get enough at-bats,” Grifol said. “It’s all going to be now just getting his work capacity back up. That’s all it is.”

What Vaughn does Saturday depends on how he came out of Friday’s activity, Grifol said.

Bummer throws scoreless inning

In his first outing of the spring, the White Sox’ No. 1 left-hander, Aaron Bummer, looked crisp with a scoreless inning and 96 mph velocity against the Athletics. Bummer allowed an opposite field double down the line to Pablo Reyes, then retired the next three batters with two strikeouts.

Bummer, still hoping to open the season with the team, started behind other pitchers because of lingering shoulder and lat soreness in the offseason. How he responds in the next day or so determines his next step.

“Bummer is working himself into being a piece and he’s on track to becoming one,” Grifol said.

Crochet throws live BP

Left-hander Garrett Crochet threw live batting practice for the first time as he progresses toward a potential return to the bullpen in May. Crochet had Tommy John Surgery a year ago.

A 2020 first-round pick who posted a 2.84 ERA with 65 strikeouts in in 54 1⁄ 3 innings last season, Crochet featured a 100-mph plus fastball when he appeared in five scoreless innings in 2020.

“You’re talking about another leverage piece to the bullpen that’s going to end up being able to pitch multiple innings in leverage,” Grifol said. “It’s really good, it’s a really good arm that I can’t wait to see.”

Home opener fun

Former Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the home opener April 3 against the Giants after players and manager Pedro Grifol arrive on the field in Ford Broncos and Mustangs. Jon Secada will sing the National Anthem.

Sox 12, A’s 0

*The Sox band was back together with WBC participants Tim Anderson (single), Yoan Moncada (home run), Luis Robert (double) and Eloy Jimenez RBI single opening the game with four straight hits against A’s Opening Day lefty Kyle Muller in a four-run first.

*Robert (two doubles), Gonzalez (fourth homer) Anderson, Alberto and Jimenez, who played right field, had two hits each.

*Dylan Cease (six innings) Joe Kelly, Aaron Bummer and Kendall Graveman — in his first appearance since the WBC — combined on a nine-hit shutout.

On deck: Sox at Reds, 8:05 p.m., Saturday, Goodyear, Lance Lynn vs. Connor Overton.