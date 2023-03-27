The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 27, 2023
Michael Kopech set for ‘homecoming’ at White Sox home opener

The right-hander will make a final tuneup before the regular season in the Cactus League finale Tuesday vs. the Cubs.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech.

Michael Kopech during spring training workouts in February. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

MESA, Ariz. — One more to go.

For White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech, finding some better timing in his delivery in his final start of the spring Tuesday against the Cubs in Mesa would be a welcome development. Kopech didn’t have it when he faced the Giants Thursday in Glendale, and he didn’t feel well fighting a sinus issue. Scheduled for four innings, Kopech lasted only three-plus, walking four batters and allowing seven hits, including a three-run homer to Will Wilson. Kopech was charged with five runs.

“My timing wasn’t really wasn’t there there,” Kopech said Sunday. “My fastball command was off. All my stuff plays off my fastball.”

After the Sox open the season with four games in Houston starting Thursday, Kopech will start the home opener against the Giants on Monday.

“I’ve pitched in exciting games at home in the past but it will be cool to be there and see the fans, have a homecoming,” Kopech said.

Kopech reflected for a moment on his highly anticipated debut against the Twins on Aug. 21, 2018, when, as a top Sox prospect he warmed up for his start with a large crowd surrounding the Sox bullpen at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“My debut was a special memory. Something I’ve cherished for a long time,” Kopech said said. “Hopefully there are lot more to come. And with us wanting to kick off the season in a good way, we’re hoping to impress.”

Kopech, who posted a 3.54 earned-run average in 25 starts and 11913 innings last season, follows Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and new addition Mike Clevinger in the rotation.

“It’s going to be special,” Kopech said. “We’re biased, but we always feel that way. We have some professionals. Everybody wants to build off each other and have the best product we can put out there.”

The Sox play the Cubs Monday, with Clevinger. Andrew Vaughn, who hasn’t played since March 12, returns to the lineup at first base:

Haseley RF

Vaughn 1B

Benintendi LF

Sheets DH

Grandal C

Alberto 2B

Colas CF

Remillard 3B

E. Gonzalez SS

Clevinger P

