Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Yoan Moncada feeling ‘better,’ but will test back Wednesday before White Sox opener

Moncada will participate in the team’s optional workout in Houston.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Yoan Moncada will test his back at the White Sox’ optional workout Wednesday in Houston.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

MESA, Ariz. — Pedro Grifol got a text from Yoan Moncada Monday night informing the White Sox manager that his back was feeling better.

“That’s a good sign,” Grifol said. “We’re in a good place.”

Moncada, who exited the Sox’ Cactus League game against the Rockies Sunday after two innings with lower back soreness, will participate in the team’s optional workout in Houston Wednesday in advance of the season opener Thursday against the Astros.

Grifol downplayed the severity of Moncada’s soreness but said his status for Thursday “all depends on [Wednesday].”

“But hey, hopefully tomorrow he’ll get out there and the adrenaline will be flowing a little bit and the work they’ve done the last couple days, hopefully they’re on top of it,” Griofol said. “There’s nothing anybody is really concerned about.

“We’ll evaluate it then. But right now he’s feeling good, which is a good sign.”

Eloy in RF?

“Eloy Jimenez, Opening Day right fielder” was probably not envisioned at the start of spring training — designated hitter was the smart bet — but it’s a possibility with Astros left-hander Framber Valdez starting. All things considered — tough lefty, Opening Day, loud stadium, national TV game against defending World Series champion — it would be a tough matchup for the left-handed hitting prospect Oscar Colas.

With Andrew Benintendi taking over left field, Jimenez moved to right this spring, and will be given an opportunity to prove he won’t be a liability. That remains to be seen for the slugger who defensively has ranked among the worst left fielders during a career, at a position requiring less arm strength than right.

To Jimenez’ credit, he came to camp 30 pounds lighter determined to prove it.

“We’re going to need everybody to do many different things throughout the course of the year,” Grifol said. “He’s a special bat.”

Colas figures to be the everyday right fielder, and he won’t always be rested.

“I’ve spoken to [Jimenez], I’ll continue to speak to him,” Grifol said. “But at the end of the day, we’ll do what’s best for this ballclub, whether he’s in right field or whether he’s DH-ing. That’s going to be a day to day thing. Series to series or how we are health-wise, what’s our bench and what’s our matchups.”

Deep six for Romy

Romy (pronounced “Row-me”) Gonzalez hit his sixth homer and fifth in the last six games against the Cubs. An infielder by trade, Gonzalez played three games in left field, five in center and played his seventh in right, where he could be an option Thursday.

“Romy is a powerful guy,” Grifol said. “He’s shown it here. He hit the ball yesterday as hard as you can possibly hit a baseball. And the fact he can run and do a lot of things makes him really valuable.”

Gonzalez’ power, speed and versatility is a “unique skill set,” Grifol said.

It may not end there. Grifol asked Gonzalez to get sized for catcher’s gear in case he needs an emergency catcher.

