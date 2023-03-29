White Sox closer Liam Hendriks ‘making very good’ progress in fight against cancer

HOUSTON — That Liam Hendriks won’t open the season on the 60-day injured list is a good sign, for Hendriks who is undergoing treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and the White Sox.

“That is on purpose,” general manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday after the Sox’ optional workout in advance of the season opener Thursday night in Houston.

While there are many hurdles to clear, there exists an optimistic expectation that Hendriks, the Sox closer who was the American League Reliever of the Year the past two season, could return before June if all goes well. The Sox are expecting left-hander Garrett Crochet to be back from Tommy John surgery in May, presenting double-barrel comeback action of the highest degree in the Sox bullpen.

Hendriks, 34, has been throwing long toss for much of spring training and is throwing bullpens, as well. Hendriks revealed he has cancer on Jan. 8.

Hahn said he hoped to have a more specific timeline for Hendriks’ return by the end of April.

“In recent days we’ve received positive news on Liam’s progress,” Hahn said. “He remains in treatment. He still has some work ahead of him. However he is making very good progress.

“Liam is very appreciative of the well-wishes and respecting his privacy as he continues to fight his way back to the big leagues.”

Roster set, not official

It’s been expected for weeks and known since Monday but not acknowledged by the Sox till Wednesday that prospect Oscar Colas would make the Opening Day roster. But he might not be the starter in right field Thursday with tough lefty Framber Valdez starting for the Astros.

That nod could go to right-handed hitting infielder/outfielder Romy Gonzalez, who slugged a team-high six homers in spring training and made the team as a utility bench player, although manager Pedro Grifol was not tipping his hand Wednesday. Grifol also didn’t rule out Eloy Jimenez.

Colas’ first call was to his mother, who is flying to Houston from Miami Thursday.

“She was crying and screaming,” Colas said.

Old Tim is back

Tim Anderson was limited to 79 games because of injuries last season. And when he was playing, he wasn’t his usual energetic, upbeat self. But this spring, it was more of the familiar upbeat, chirpy Anderson who plays with swagger.

“Yeah, I’m back in good energy,” Anderson said after the Sox’ optional workout at Minute Maid Park. “Back in good spirits. Back to enjoying the game. I’m back enjoying life. I’ve been through a lot but I’m just happy and blessed with an opportunity to be here to keep playing.”

This and that

Hahn said the clubhouse at Guaranteed Rate Field has been expanded to include a biomechanics lab, added in part to aid the sports performance department headed by new hire Geoff Head.

*First-time Opening Day starter Dylan Cease on whether he will smile at former teammate Jose Abreu, who makes his debut with the Astros Thursday after the Sox let him walk in free agency: “I don’t know, maybe,” Cease said. “We’ll have to see what kind of mood he’s in. Maybe he’s angry, I don’t know. But yeah, it’s going to be a pleasure seeing him and playing against him.”

*Rule 5 Draft pick Alex Avila, who was beaten out for the last spot in the bullpen by Gregory Santos, was returned to the Giants.