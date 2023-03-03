The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Michael Kopech wants to carry his share of White Sox pitching load in 2023

Right-hander’s changeup in spring training prompts optimism for four-pitch mix.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
GLENDALE, Ariz. — It’s time for Michael Kopech to take that step forward, and he knows it.

Perhaps a polished changeup will help.

One half of the prospect treasure acquired from the Red Sox in the Dec. 6, 2016, trade of Chris Sale — Yoan Moncada and two lesser minor leaguers accompanied him in that blockbuster kicking off the Sox’ rebuild that to date has produced two disappointing postseason appearances — Kopech, 26, still has plenty of upside.

His career has been interrupted by Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2019 season, his decision not opt out of the abbreviated 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and knee and shoulder problems limiting him to 11913 innings over 25 starts in 2022.

Last season, his first, was far from a bust, considering a 3.54 ERA in his first season as a starter. Not acceptable, in his view, because he wanted to contribute more.

That’s Kopech’s goal in 2023. Individual stuff, like All-Star Games and such, you can have, he says.

“Most of [my goals] are oriented around the team,” Kopech said Friday.

If the team excels, the individual stuff will take care of itself, Kopech said. He simply wants to be reliable every fifth day for his teammates, to do his share of the load for a team with postseason hopes after last season’s failure to have one.

“I want to go out there and I want to pitch in as many innings as I can because I want to take a load off the bullpen,” Kopech said. “I want to be able to make every start I can and not burden anyone else to have to pick up that load. I saw what that was like last year when I couldn’t do that. That was tough for everybody.

“But also as one common team goal, we all have the World Series championship in mind. If we could work diligently toward that, then it’s a very realistic goal.”

A major point of focus for Kopech this spring is developing his changeup to go with his fastball, slider and curve. It’s not hard to envision an effective four-pitch mix taking him to another level.

“He has just worked really hard on it,” pitching coach Ethan Katz said. “It was something last year that was really good in bullpens and then come game time, even with his strengths, and he sprinkled it in here and there. But the time he spent this offseason has really showed up in his bullpens with his command of it and how he’s throwing it. He threw it [Thursday] in live BP and got a swing and miss right on right, so he’s feeling pretty good about it.”

Kopech said he learned how to pitch more and be a complete pitcher last season. His right knee was a trouble spot for much of the season — he had his right meniscus repaired at the end of it — and while he is expected to be ready for the second series of the season and potentially the home opener against the Giants April 3, he’s a little behind where the Sox expected him to be right now.

That explains why he hasn’t pitched in a game yet, limited to bullpens and live batting practices.

“The plan is to have another live BP or two,” Kopech said.

“It’s just to make sure that we are not pushing him too hard,” Katz said. “Surgery was a little bit more than we originally thought and like just kind of making sure that he’s fully healthy come the season.

“Everything has been fine right now. He’s been sharp and doing everything we need him to do. He’s been working hard on the slide step, too, with the new rules, so he’s made some great adjustments so far. But all of his stuff has been very sharp.”

