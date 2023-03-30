The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 30, 2023
White Sox grant Leury Garcia unconditional release, make Opening Day roster official

Rookie Oscar Colas will wear jersey No. 22.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The White Sox purchased the contract of Oscar Colas on Thursday.

HOUSTON — The White Sox finalized their Opening Day roster hours before their season opener against the Astros Thursday, granting release waivers on veteran Leury Garcia and purchasing the contracts of Hanser Alberto and Oscar Colas.

Left-hander Tanner Banks and corner infielder Jake Burger were optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

Left-hander Garrett Crochet, righty Matt Foster and closer Liam Hendriks were placed on the 15-day injured list. Crochet is recovering from left elbow surgery, Foster has a right flexor strain and Hendriks is in cancer treatment.

As reported Monday, here is the Opening Day roster:

Pitchers: Dylan Cease, Mike Clevinger, Lucas Giolito, Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Michael Kopech, Jimmy Lambert, Reynaldo López, Lance Lynn, José Ruiz, Gregory Santos, Aaron Bummer and Jake Diekman.

Catchers: Yasmani Grandal and Seby Zavala.

 Infielders: Alberto, Tim Anderson, Elvis Andrus, Romy Gonzalez, Yoán Moncada, Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn.

Outfielders: Andrew Benintendi, Colás, Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert Jr.

Colas, who will make his major league debut with his first appearance, is not expected to start in right field Thursday night (6:08 p.m. ESPN, 1000-AM). Gonzalez, who hit six homers in spring training and is being groomed as a utility player, a role Garcia held down during his career, is the likely starter in right field against Astros lefty Framber Valdez. Eloy Jimenez is expected to be the designated hitter.

But Colas is expected to get the most time in right field to start the season. He will wear jersey No. 22 after wearing 76 during spring training.

Garcia was owed $11 million over the next two seasons.


