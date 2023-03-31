White Sox’ Elvis Andrus nears 2,000 hits

HOUSTON — Perhaps overshadowed by his conversion from shortstop to playing second base for the first time in his career, Elvis Andrus entered Friday nearing a milestone, having 1,998 hits entering the Sox’ game against the Astros. The 2,000 hit club includes 286 players.

It’s select company for Andrus, 34, who owned a career .270/.326/.371 hitting line and .697 OPS playing for the Rangers, Athletics and Sox. He has played in 145 or more games 12 times.

“It feels great, but I’m trying not to think about it,” Andrus said. “For me, it’s not about getting 2,000; it’s how many more I can get after that.”

Andrus needs 146 hits to pass Ken Griffey and Ken Boyer, which would vault him to 209th on the all-time list.

“When you think [about a milestone], you make it harder,” Andrus said.

“But it’s always a great accomplishment to be part of something beautiful in baseball, which is 2,000 hits. I take a lot of pride in that. But at the same time, I’ve got to keep playing.”

Andrus was four homers shy of 100, and he ranks among active players in steals (second, 335), hits (fifth) and games (fifth, 1,948).

A Rey of light

Reynaldo Lopez notched his first career save on Opening Night but for a minute didn’t know he had one, admitting he thought it was the ninth inning.

Lopez admitted to being “nervous” but said he expects to be calmer in the next big situation. Having 100-mph velocity, an uptick from the upper 90s from last season thanks to mechanical tweaks in the offseason, should help.

Lopez also got stronger, he said, and doesn’t “need to have a max effort to throw hard. Now, it’s more fluid,” he said.

It remains to be seen how often Lopez gets the ninth. Manager Pedro Grifol said who gets called on depends on matchups, but Lopez said the relievers have a general idea in advance when they’ll be called on.

“That helps a lot for our preparation and our mindset,” he said. “ That communication is very good. That allows you to be prepared. The communication this year has been way, way better.”

Yo-kay with Moncada’s hustle

Grifol said he didn’t fault Yoan Moncada for making the first out of the eighth inning Thursday trying for third base after Jose Abreu’s two-base error.

“It’s aggressive baseball. Ran hard out of the box,” Grifol said. “We’re all right with that. I know fundamentally people think you can’t make the first or third out at third base, I don’t believe it. I believe in making good decisions and having a reason why you do it. And he had a couple of good reasons, so I’m OK with it.”

Congrats!

Grifol became the first Sox manager to win his debut since Jerry Manuel in 1998. Grifol received about 190 congratulatory texts, including messages from Derek Shelton, A.J. Hinch, Jim Leyland, Phil Nevin and Tony La Russa. Grifol responded to all the texts, he said.

Vaughn rests

Because he was dealing with a sore low back as recently as early last week, Andrew Vaughn was going to start in three of the four games in Houston, said Grifol, who started Gavin Sheets at first base Friday. Vaughn took full batting practice before the game.

Contributing: Steve Greenberg