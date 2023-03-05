The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 5, 2023
White Sox’ Mike Clevinger will not face discipline from MLB

“I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB,” Clevinger says.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Mike Clevinger. (AP)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Major League Baseball will not impose disciplinary action against the White Sox’ Mike Clevinger after completing its investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against the right-hander, the commissioner’s office announced Sunday.

“The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records,” MLB said in a statement. “The Office of the Commissioner has closed this investigation and, barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations.”

Clevinger has voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the collectively bargained policies, the commissioner’s office said, and to comply with any of the board’s recommendations.

“MLB will continue to make support services available to Mr. Clevinger, his family, and other individuals involved in the investigation,” the statement said.

The Sox signed Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million contract during the offseason, saying they were unaware of allegations brought by the mother of his infant child. Olivia Finestead, 24, posted a photo on Instagram of marks on her body, saying the alleged injuries were from an iPad he threw at her when she was pregnant. Finestead also alleged Clevinger strangled her and threw chewing tobacco at her infant child.

“I am pleased that Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation,” Clevinger said in a statement issued by the players association. “I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB. This situation has been stressful for my family, and I thank them for their strength and support. I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB’s investigation was concluded, and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates. I am looking forward to the 2023 season and helping the White Sox win a championship this year.”

The White Sox also issued a statement.

“The Chicago White Sox respect that the joint policies of MLB and the MLBPA govern this matter,” the statement said. “We accept the conclusion of the thorough, months-long investigation conducted by the Commissioner’s Office with respect to Mike Clevinger. Per the terms of the joint policy, the White Sox will not comment further on this matter.”

Clevinger was signed to round out the Sox’ rotation with Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Michael Kopech. Clevinger pitched in a B game at Camelback Ranch Sunday morning and is slated for his first start in a Cactus League in five or six days.

