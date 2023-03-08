White Sox new double-play combo of Tim Anderson, Elvis Andrus in ‘easy’ acclimation period

SURPRISE, Ariz. — So far, so good.

But Elvis Andrus has to admit, playing second base was “completely weird.” He even ran in the direction of shortstop once when taking the field to play second this spring. That’s going to happen when you’ve played shortstop for 1,994 games during a 14-year career and no place else.

Andrus had hoped to find a team that needed a shortstop, which is why he stayed on the free-agent market so long during the offseason. But when he couldn’t find a taker, he returned to the Sox to be their second baseman after being one of their best players at shortstop in the last month and a half of last season.

It was a win for the Sox, who upgraded the position and added a veteran presence in the clubhouse and on the infield. Andrus says he is happy to be back with the Sox, who now have a healthy All-Star shortstop, Tim Anderson, back in his spot. It was Anderson’s finger injury suffered on Aug. 9 in Texas that created a need at shortstop, and the Sox pounced on Andrus who was let go by the cost-cutting Athletics.

“He’s been around, knows what’s going to happen,” Anderson told the Sun-Times this week. “Younger guys are always open to a guy like that, even I am interested. I want to see what you have seen that I haven’t seen yet. He can say whatever he has to say and that’s cool. And if he wants to play short that’s cool, I’ll play second, too.”

Wait, what?

“I don’t really don’t want to play second but that’s what type of teammate I am,’ Anderson said. “I don’t care, I want to win.”

Andrus was so good for the Sox last season that Anderson heard talk, from outside the organization, that the Sox should make Andrus the shortstop this season.

“Everybody was like, there is something between us but there’s nothing there,” Anderson said. “When he came and took off at short, it created a story like we should get rid of Tim and keep Elvis, right? But it’s cool. We’re having fun.”

Andrus said he needs to become acclimated to the different angles at second base and starting double plays on ground balls to his left, but working with Anderson around the bag has been smooth. The getting to know you process went on hold Tuesday when Anderson left the team to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Anderson’s talent, and making things simple lessen complications. By now, they know where the other guy likes to receive the ball when turning two.

“I feel it was very easy,” Andrus said. “We talked a few times about double plays and things like that. Besides that, I’ve been really lucky to play with a lot of talented guys and been around a lot of personalities so I’m always really down to get the best out of my teammates. And dealing with Tim is awesome. We have the same mentality which is to show up and dominate.

“That’s what I tell my teammates. I don’t care what you do, how you prepare, it’s up to you, it’s your career. But as long as we have the same mentality to show up, and we’re all pulling the same way there won’t be any problems. Besides talented, he’s a really good human being.”