Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Lucas Giolito has best start of season but White Sox lose 3-1 to Twins

Lucas Giolito pitched six innings of one-run ball and probably deserved better.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
 Updated  
Kyle Farmer of the Twins is attended to after being hit in the head by a pitch by Lucas Giolito during the fourth inning against the White Sox, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

MINNEAPOLIS — Say this for the White Sox, they got another well pitched game in one they really needed.

As for the hitting? The 3-1 final score in Wednesday’s loss to the Twins in the rubber game of their AL Central series says it all.

And the defense? Right fielder Gavin Sheets falling down under a Ryan Jeffers fly ball that fell for a  triple, and first baseman Andrew Vaughn bobbled a Michael Taylor ground ball, negating a chance to nab Jeffers at the plate, told that story.

Lucas Giolito recovered from a scary, unsettling pitch that struck Kyle Farmer in the jaw to have his best start, throwing six innings of one-run ball. But the Sox finished a 2-4 road trip that began in Pittsburgh still searching for a series win in 2023.

They are 5-8 in manager Pedro Grifol’s first season.

“Our pitching has kind of caught stride with what they can do,” Grifol said. “What we need to do now is put it all together for more than one game. And we will. We have to continue to battle with what we got, get our guys healthy, keep them on the field and put it all together.”

Without Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez, all hurt, the lineup didn’t pose a huge threat to Twins starter Sonny Gray (2-0, 0.53 ERA). Gray gave up three hits in five innings, the Sox were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and that was that.

Farmer was hit by a 91-mph fastball from Giolito that left him down on his knees for several scary moments before he slowly walked off on his own with help from a trainer and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

Official word from the Twins trainer’s room was that Farmer suffered a “jaw injury.”

Visibly upset, Giolito flinched when Farmer was struck, raising his hands to his head. He walked the next batter, Edourd Julien, on five pitches to load the bases. In the middle of the at-bat, pitching coach Ethan Katz came out to the mound.

Giolito got Taylor to hit a ground ball to Vaughn near first base, but Vaughn bobbled the ball, settling for an easy out at first when he might have had a play at home on Jeffers, who reached on the Sheets misplay. After making four errors in the first two games of the series, this game added to the defensive slump after decent glove work in the first 10 games.

Giolito bounced back, striking out Byron Buxton and Jose Miranda in a perfect fifth, and he pitched a scoreless sixth before the Twins tacked on two in the eighth against Aaron Bummer.

In his best start of three this season, Giolito pitched six innings of one-run, five-hit ball, walking two and striking out seven. He threw 108 pitches, 13 for swinging strikes.

Lenyn Sosa homered with two outs in the ninth against Jhoan Duran to give the Sox their only run.

