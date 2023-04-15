Sox honor groundbreaking legend on Jackie Robinson Day

White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal’s chest protector featured three photographs of Jackie Robinson with his number 42 inscribed.

That fortified manager Pedro Grifol’s emphasis on the significance of Jackie Robinson Day to his players.

“It’s a really meaningful day for me, as it is for a lot of players around the league and baseball in general,” Grifol said Saturday of the honoring of Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947. “He put this game where it is today, with the diversity that this game has, that was on him, and that’s what he did for this game, and it’s an honor to wear his number, his uniform.

“I’m unbelievably happy that no one can wear that number (42) unless it’s (Saturday). This is his day for what he did for the game, and there are a lot of us here today because of that. So I can’t thank him enough.”

In addition to the numbers, staff members from both teams wore black t-shirts with the words “Breaking Barriers” with 42 inscribed on the front.

Never Cease to improve

Opponents have attempted one steal off ace Dylan Cease in three starts, and the Sox’s ace cut his walk total from five to two over his last two starts.

“Ideally, it’s just being efficient and getting as deep as possible,” said Cease, who faces an Orioles lineup Sunday that has been successful on 23 of 26 steal attempts. “But if it’s one of those games where I have to struggle through five but don’t give up any (runs), then I at least gave us a chance. But it’s not ideal.”

No room for hits

Andrew Benintendi’s diving catch near the left field corner Friday gave Grifol and his staff more validation to protect the left and right field lines more aggressively, especially with a healthy and rangy Luis Robert Jr. in center field.

“We can do some different things with the corner guys even though we really don’t have to,” Grifol said. “And we do at times, especially late in games.”

Benintendi’s catch was just a sampling of his talents, according to Grifol, who watched him with the Royals for 1 1/2 seasons before he was dealt to the Yankees last summer.

“When they asked me about him, he had 100 percent standard of proof from me,” Grifol said. “Because the more you watch him, the more you realize what a good baseball player he is, what he does for a team.”

