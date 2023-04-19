The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Yoan Moncada will likely need rehab stint before returning to White Sox

“He’s getting better, but there’s a process to this thing,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Yoan Moncada will likely need rehab stint before returning to White Sox
The White Sox’ Yoan Moncada is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list this weekend, but that won’t happen.

The White Sox’ Yoan Moncada is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list this weekend, but that won’t happen.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Yoan Moncada is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list this weekend, but that won’t happen. With White Sox manager Pedro Grifol saying Moncada will likely need a minor league rehab stint when his sore lower back is well, a timetable for the third baseman’s return isn’t even on the grid.

Moncada landed on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 11. Whereas Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) returned from the the IL without a minor league stint, Grifol said Moncada being a position player and Jimenez primarily a DH is why Moncada will need a few games to sharpen up.

“Third base is a reactionary position, there’s some diving involved, there’s a lot of movement,” Grifol said. “So there’s a good possibility that he will [go on a rehab assignment].”

After missing 10 days with a mild hamstring strain, Jimenez did not go on a rehab assignment. He is 3-fore-17 with no extra-base hits and eight strikeouts since returning.

Grifol didn’t rule out Moncada returning this weekend when the Sox play the Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida, but the writing appears to be on the wall. From there, the Sox play the Blue Jays in Toronto before returning home to play the Rays next Thursday.

“He’s getting better, but there’s a process to this thing,” Grifol said. “Now he’s missed significant time to where there’s going to be some added stuff to his progression and his return. So probably not, but who knows?”

With Jake Burger hitting four home runs in five games, Moncada’s offense hasn’t been terribly missed, even though he was batting 308/.325/.564. There’s no way to escape the difference in defense, however.

To that end, Burger was out doing early defensive work before a day game that followed a night game.

“He’s going to do early work every day,” Grifol said. “He knows that there are some things that he needs to develop, and [coach] Eddie [Rodriguez] has a really thorough plan with him. We’re never going to stop developing players at this level.”

Burger was hitting .308/.367/.962 with five homers in 10 games entering Wednesday.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Lucas Giolito hurls six innings of no-hit ball; White Sox gain needed split with Phillies
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol on beleaguered bullpen: ‘I believe in these guys’
Early part of season has been no barrel of fun for White Sox’ pitchers
Jake Burger could force White Sox to make tough decision
Weather forces postponement of Monday’s Phillies-White Sox game
Just asking here: Is mid-April too soon to start giving up on the White Sox’ season?
The Latest
Travelers at O’Hare International Airport in April 2021.
News
Lightfoot extends pandemic lifeline to airport concessionaires on her way out the door
Presiding over her last City Council meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced an ordinance empowering Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee to negotiate new, more “limited relief” for O’Hare and Midway concessionaires.
By Fran Spielman
 
Kenwood’s Chris Riddle (10) forces Simeon’s Sam Lewis (11) to adjust his shot.
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Chris Riddle’s breakout, live period woes, portal impact
Watch out for the rise of Kenwood’s Chris Riddle.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Dr. Igor Koralnik (left), who heads a Northwestern Medicine clinic that studies the impact of COVID-19 on the brain.. He was part of a Northwestern team who reported finding a link between pneumonia hospitalizations and severe cases of long COVID.
Coronavirus
Long COVID study links people hospitalized with pneumonia early in the pandemic to severe cases, neurological problems
COVID complications “will stay with us for the foreseeable future,” a Northwestern Medicine researcher says. “Long COVID is a pandemic within the pandemic.”
By Brett Chase
 
A gas-burning stove is offered for sale at a home improvement store on Jan. 12 in Chicago.
Editorials
Coming clean about gas stoves will help consumers make better choices
Buyers should be given information about the effects on indoor air before they have a new gas stove delivered to their kitchen.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Lisa Curcio Gaston, the first woman commodore of the Chicago Yacht Club, laughs while speaking to a reporter on a power boat overlooking the Chicago skyline on Lake Michigan, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Metro/State
The Chicago Yacht Club has a new commodore, a woman — the first in the club’s 148-year history
Lisa Curcio Gaston is also a retired Cook County judge.
By Stefano Esposito
 