White Sox’ losing streak hits nine as Pedro Grifol’s ejection streak reaches two

The White Sox’s ninth consecutive loss Friday night came with extra layers of frustration.

Manager Pedro Grifol was ejected for the second consecutive game after doffing his cap in protest of a warning issued to both dugouts by home plate umpire Marvin Hudson in the first inning after Rays starter Zach Eflin drilled Luis Robert Jr. with the next pitch after Andrew Vaughn hit a home run.

Lucas Giolito threw 62⁄ 3 innings of two-run ball, but his effort was wasted as Isaac Paredes opened the ninth with home run off Kendall Graveman to give the Rays a 3-2 victory.

“It sucks,” Giolito said of the losing streak. “There aren’t too many words to describe it.”

Robert, who hit a homer in the first, popped to short with the tying and winning runs on base to end the game.

“I don’t think that we should ever, ever be penalized for using the inner part of the plate because their guy hit our guy,” Grifol said. “I don’t believe in that. It’s part of the rules. You got to play by them. But I don’t have to believe in it.”

About three hours after Grifol lamented the mental lapses on defense, second baseman Lenyn Sosa caught Brandon Lowe’s fly in shallow right field but didn’t keep Yandy Diaz at third while Randy Arozarena broke toward an unoccupied second base.

By the time Sosa threw late to cutoff man Vaughn in front of second base, Arozarena scored without a throw to give the Rays a 1-0 lead in the first.

“If two guys go for it, the shortstop (Elvis Andrus) has priority and the second baseman covers the bag, and you got both places covered,” Grifol said. “It’s pretty simple.

“Last case scenario, you throw a ball to home plate and preserve the runner at third base.”

Liam lights up

Closer Liam Hendriks appears closer to starting a minor league rehab assignment. Hendriks, who announced April 20 he was cancer free after completing chemotherapy treatments for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, struck out four in an extended spring game in Arizona.

Shortstop Tim Anderson (left knee sprain) went hitless in four at-bats but drove in a run in his first game on a rehab assignment in Triple-A Charlotte’s 6-3 win over Norfolk. Anderson performed designated hitter duties while infielder Hanser Alberto (left quad strain) went 3-for-3.

Left-hander Garrett Crochet (Tommy John surgery) is eager to start his minor league rehab assignment Sunday for Double-A Birmingham.

“I got some checkmarks I got to hit along the way as far as two out of three (days pitching), multiple innings as well throughout the rehab assignment,” Crochet said.

Minor league musings

Outfielder Clint Frazier was signed to a minor league contract. … Pitcher A.J. Alex was outrighted to Charlotte.

