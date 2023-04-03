The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 3, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Michael Kopech allows five homers as Giants rout White Sox

Kopech’s fastball topped out at 97.1 mph but averaged 94.4, according to Baseball Savant. More discouraging was that the Giants squared all of his home-run pitches with conviction.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Michael Kopech allows five homers as Giants rout White Sox
San Francisco Giants v Chicago White Sox

Michael Kopech gave up four home runs in the fifth inning alone.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Tuesday’s day off will allow Michael Kopech more time to heed manager Pedro Grifol’s suggestion that the White Sox “flush” their 12-3 setback to the Giants out of their collective systems.

But considering Kopech allowed five of the seven home runs smacked Monday by the Giants, a semi-deep analysis could be in order after the poundage dampened the spirits of a home-opening crowd of 34,784.

During spring training, Kopech’s velocity hovered below 95 mph, a few ticks slower than his 2022 average that at times made him nearly as dominant as American League Cy Young contender Dylan Cease.

Kopech’s fastball topped out at 97.1 mph but averaged 94.4 during his 4 2/3-inning stint, according to Baseball Savant.

More discouraging to Kopech and the Sox was that the Giants’ hitters squared all of his home run pitches with conviction. Michael Conforto hit a shoulder-high fastball on an 0-2 pitch for the first of four homers in the fifth that eventually knocked out Kopech.

Thairo Estrada and Mike Yastrzemski smacked breaking pitches for solo shots before David Villar hit the first of his two homers on a 95 mph fastball well over the left field fence.

Kopech was fortunate the damage off wasn’t more severe, as center fielder Luis Robert Jr. made a leaping catch to rob Joc Pederson of his second homer of the game in the third.

The fact the Giants took Kopech deep frequently on a variety of pitches raised the question as to whether he might have been tipping his pitches.

“We’re going to look at it,” said Grifol, who received a loud ovation in pregame introductions prior to his first home game as Sox manager. “

We’re going to look at everything. We’re not going to leave any stone unturned. We’re going to get to work on it and just make sure we’re covering all facets of the game.

“And that’s a part of it. That’s a real thing in baseball. It doesn’t matter whether it’s him or whoever it is. Every time somebody pitches for us, the next day we’re watching video to see if anything like that is happening. That’s just a part of our checklist.”

Kopech became the third pitcher in Sox history to allow five homers in a game, joining Eddie Lopat (April 23, 1947) at Detroit and Reynaldo Lopez (July 27, 2018) against the Blue Jays. And he didn’t rule the possibility that the Giants could tell which pitches he was throwing.

“If it wasn’t necessarily a tip, there was something I was doing different, breaking ball to fastball,” Kopech said. “Just by the body language of the hitters, they were on everything. I have enough speed difference to throw guys off a little bit. The fact they were on everything, they saw something. Whether it was a tip or just me presenting pitches differently, they put good swings on it and it showed.

“I’ve had guys stay on my stuff before and with that, it comes with getting hit. I’ll take that in my next bullpen (session), and we’ll work on it there.”

Kopech will receive an extra day of rest before his next scheduled start Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Backup infielder Hanser Alberto pitched the ninth and allowed a grand slam to Villar. The seven homers surrendered were one shy of the franchise record set July 31, 2007 at Yankee Stadium.

The only drama occurred in the bottom of the second after Andrew Vaughn exchanged words with Giants starter Andrew DeSclafani after hitting a feeble grounder on a 3-0 slider.

“He did not say a nice word,” DeSclafani told Giants beat writers.

Vaughn wasn’t available for 30 minutes after the game.

“It didn’t get too far, so I’m not going to get into that too much,” Grifol said.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks announces he’s starting last round of chemo
Cubs, Sox must get their offenses off the ground
Rain holds off as White Sox fans gather for home opener
San Diego State’s Dutcher took an extra-long route — starting at Illinois — to the Final Four
White Sox show what they can be when talent is on the field, gain series split with Astros
White Sox change game time for home opener Monday
The Latest
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, April 3, 2023. Trump is expected to be booked and arraigned the following day on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) ORG XMIT: NYBW120
Nation/World
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
Donald Trump flew to New York from Florida on Monday, preparing to be arraigned on criminal charges stemming from payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.
By Jill Colvin | Associated PressMichael Sisak | Associated Press, and 2 more
 
Angela Taylor, wellness coordinator for the Garfield Park Community Council, stands next to an assortment of fruit available at a pop-up grocery store in West Garfield Park.
Taste
Grocery store pop-up opens in West Garfield Park, offers residents a taste of things to come
The Garfield Park Community Council and other local organizations will host the pop-up through the end of the week. It’s the first of many things planned for the West Side neighborhood that’s considered a food desert.
By Michael Loria
 
A heavy police presence near Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago on Monday, October 28, 2019. Protesters rallied and marched through downtown Chicago in advance of President Donald Trump arriving to the building for a fundraiser. For the first time in his presidency, Donald Trump visits Chicago on Monday for a pair of scheduled events.
News
CPD has ‘sufficient resources’ ready for potential protests against Trump arraignment
“The Chicago Police Department is continuing to monitor the situation in New York City,” a Chicago police spokesperson said.
By Kade Heather
 
Screenshot_2023_04_03_at_6.39.39_PM.png
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks announces he’s starting last round of chemo
Hendriks, 34, greeted Sox fans with a happy home opener message on the video board while wearing a T-shirt with the words “Close Out Cancer” on it.
By Mark Gonzales
 
IMG_1491__1_.jpg
Immigration
FOP boss files complaint about city housing migrants at police stations
At least eight migrants, including three children, had been staying at the Central District since they got to Chicago. The Salvation Army moved most of them to a shelter Monday afternoon.
By Emmanuel CamarilloFrank Main, and 1 more
 