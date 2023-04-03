The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Michael Kopech allows five homers as Giants rout White Sox

Kopech’s fastball topped out at 97.1 mph but averaged 94.4, according to Baseball Savant. More discouraging was that the Giants squared all of his home-run pitches with conviction.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Michael Kopech allows five homers as Giants rout White Sox
White Sox starter Michael Kopech gave up four home runs in the fifth inning alone.

White Sox starter Michael Kopech gave up four home runs in the fifth inning alone.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The White Sox’ day off Tuesday will allow Michael Kopech more time to heed manager Pedro Grifol’s suggestion that the team “flush” the 12-3 setback against the -Giants out of its system.

But considering Kopech allowed five of the seven home runs smacked Monday by the Giants, a semi-deep analysis could be in order after the poundage dampened the spirits of a home-opening crowd of 34,784.

During spring training, Kopech’s velocity hovered below 95 mph, a few ticks slower than his 2022 average that at times made him nearly as dominant as American League Cy Young contender Dylan Cease.

Kopech’s fastball topped out at 97.1 mph but averaged 94.4 during his 423-inning stint Monday, according to Baseball Savant.

More discouraging to Kopech and the Sox was that the Giants’ hitters squared all of his home-run pitches with conviction. Michael Conforto hit a shoulder-high fastball on an 0-2 pitch for the first of four homers in the fifth that eventually knocked out Kopech.

Thairo Estrada and Mike Yastrzemski smacked breaking pitches for solo shots before David Villar hit the first of his two homers on a 95 mph fastball well over the left-field fence.

Related

Kopech was fortunate the damage wasn’t more severe, as center fielder Luis Robert Jr. made a leaping catch to rob Joc Pederson of his second homer of the game in the third.

The fact the Giants took Kopech deep frequently on a variety of pitches raised the question as to whether he might have been tipping his pitches.

“We’re going to look at it,” Grifol said. “We’re going to look at everything. We’re not going to leave any stone unturned. We’re going to get to work on it and just make sure we’re covering all facets of the game.

“And that’s a part of it. That’s a real thing in baseball. It doesn’t matter whether it’s him or whoever it is. Every time somebody pitches for us, the next day we’re watching video to see if anything like that is happening. That’s just a part of our checklist.”

Kopech became the third pitcher in Sox history to allow five homers in a game, joining Eddie Lopat (April 23, 1947) at Detroit and Reynaldo Lopez (July 27, 2018) against the Blue Jays. And he didn’t rule out the possibility that the Giants could tell which pitches he was throwing.

“If it wasn’t necessarily a tip, there was something I was doing different, breaking ball to fastball,” Kopech said. “Just by the body language of the hitters, they were on everything. I have enough speed difference to throw guys off a little bit. The fact they were on everything, they saw something. Whether it was a tip or just me presenting pitches differently, they put good swings on it and it showed.

“I’ve had guys stay on my stuff before and with that, it comes with getting hit. I’ll take that in my next bullpen [session], and we’ll work on it there.”

Kopech will receive an extra day of rest before his next scheduled start Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Backup infielder Hanser Alberto finished the game after Jose Ruiz gave up a grand slam to Villar in the ninth inning. The seven homers surrendered were one shy of the franchise record set July 31, 2007, at Yankee Stadium.

The only drama occurred in the bottom of the second after Andrew Vaughn exchanged words with Giants starter Andrew DeSclafani after hitting a feeble grounder on a 3-0 slider.

“He did not say a nice word,” DeSclafani told Giants beat writers.

Vaughn wasn’t available for 30 minutes after the game.

“It didn’t get too far, so I’m not going to get into that too much,” Grifol said.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks announces he’s starting last round of chemo
Cubs, White Sox must get their offenses off the ground
Rain holds off as White Sox fans gather for home opener
San Diego State’s Dutcher took an extra-long route — starting at Illinois — to the Final Four
White Sox show what they can be when talent is on the field, gain series split with Astros
White Sox change game time for home opener Monday
The Latest
Co-head writer Chris Van Etten (from left), and actors Donnell Turner, Rebecca Herbst, Maurice Bernard, Genie Francis, Tabyana Ali, Kristina Wagner, co-head writer Dan O’Connor, and actor Nicholas Chavez from “General Hospital” are photographed at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2023.
Movies and TV
‘General Hospital’ turns 60: Creatives take us behind the scenes of a soap opera
The soap is marking the milestone with a fan favorite storyline, the Nurses Ball, a gala that raises money for charity.
By Alicia Rancilio| Associated Press
 
Chicago firefighters salute the motorcade bringing firefighter Jermaine Pelt to the Cook County medical examiner’s office on Tuesday.
West Pullman
Firefighter killed, another hurt at extra-alarm fire in West Pullman
Jermaine Pelt, 49, a Chicago firefighter since 2005, “went down” as crews were ordered out of the area due to worsening conditions, Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.
By Sophie SherryMohammad Samra, and 2 more
 
Chicago mayoral candidate U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia answers reporters’ questions after speaking at a City Club of Chicago luncheon in January 2023.
Politics
Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia’s daughter, 28, dies
“Last night our beloved daughter, Rosa, passed away at the age of 28. We are completely heartbroken,” Garcia said.
By Lynn Sweet
 
File photo of sunrise on the Chicago lakefront. As it happens, it was the day before the pandemic shutdown began.
Outdoors
Go & Show events to watch for
The Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant holds a Lake Michigan Fisheries Workshop on Wednesday and the Midwest Musky Club’s Mega Raffle is Thursday.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I know truth about my husband’s sister, but she doesn’t
The woman is unaware that she and her siblings have different birth fathers.
By Abigail Van Buren
 