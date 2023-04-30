The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 30, 2023
White Sox end 10-game skid with 12-9 comeback win over Rays

Andrew Vaughn hit a walkoff three-run home run to give the White Sox a 12-9 win over the Rays. The Sox entered the ninth down 9-5 but scored seven times in the ninth to snap their 10 game losing streak.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
The streak is over, and it ended in an improbable way.

Before the bottom of the ninth, it looked like another day for the 2023 Sox.

Luke Raley hit a go-ahead two-run home run off Reynaldo Lopez in the eighth inning. On a gray and windy day, the Sox entered the inning leading 4-2, but Lopez struggled before leaving with a trainer. Lopez was subsequently replaced by Kendall Graveman, whose appearance began by giving up a Christian Bethancourt home run. 

That was followed by Romy Gonzalez - playing in left field after pinch-running for seventh-inning pinch-hitter Luis Robert - dropping a fly ball in left that allowed Manuel Margot to score the Rays’ fifth run of the inning.

Aaron Bummer then surrendered two more runs in the ninth.

Sunday was looking like another debacle for the Sox, who avoided losing 11 in a row for the first time since July of 1956. A team apparently in the middle of its championship window improved to 8-21 entering May. “Sell the Team!” chants directed at owner Jerry Reinsdorf were loud Saturday night and the questions about the team’s construction have only gotten louder during the nosedive.

Understandably, perhaps the Sox were pressing as the slide got deeper and deeper.

“It’s hard because you’re not winning as a ballclub and some of the guys haven’t started off the way they wanted to start off,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “We’re talking about, as individuals and as a team, so maybe that’s a part of human nature, that we press a little bit. The only thing I can say to that is just go play. Just go have some fun, play, play to win every day and it will turn.”

