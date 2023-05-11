The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Bo Jackson reveals he’s suffered from hiccups for nearly a year, will undergo procedure

“I’ve had the hiccups since last July and I’m getting a medical procedure done the end of this week, I think, to try to remedy it,” Jackson said.

By  USA Today Sports
   
Brynn Anderson/AP

Former White Sox and NFL superstar Bo Jackson revealed that he will undergo a procedure in an attempt to cure chronic hiccups.

Jackson, the only professional athlete to be named an All-Star in two major sports, said during an appearance on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Wednesday that he has been dealing with a bout of hiccups since July 2022.

“I’ve had the hiccups since last July and I’m getting a medical procedure done the end of this week, I think, to try to remedy it,” Jackson said. “I’ve been busy sitting at the hospital sitting up with the doctor’s poking me, shining lights down my throat, probing me every way they can to find out why I’ve got these hiccups.”

Despite all the poking and probing, Jackson said doctors have not been able to pinpoint the cause of his condition. He said he’s also tried every home remedy to cure hiccups on his own: “I have done everything: scare me, hang upside down, drink water, smell the (expletive) of a porcupine. It doesn’t work.”

According to Mayo Clinic, hiccups, repeated spasms of the diaphragm that force vocal cords to suddenly close, may be a sign of an underlying medical issue. Hiccups typically last a few minutes, rarely months, but can result in weight loss and extreme tiredness if they last long.

Jackson was a running back at Auburn University and won the Heisman Trophy in 1985. He was selected with the first overall pick of the 1986 NFL draft and played for the Los Angeles Raiders during his four-year NFL career. He also had an eight-year career in the MLB, where he played for the Kansas City Royals, White Sox and California Angels. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

