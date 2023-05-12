White Sox manager Pedro Grifol coy about rainy-day meeting

Another White Sox series, another team meeting.

Manager Pedro Grifol didn’t disclose any details Friday, other than to say he addressed the lack of “urgency” he referenced after a 4-3 loss to the Royals on Thursday.

“We talked about it,” said Grifol, who prefers to keep such matters in-house. “Rest assured, we address things as they come up and as we feel they need to be addressed.”

So why the meeting?

“Maybe we’re 13-26,” Grifol said during a week when the Sox lost three of four to the last-place Royals. “Maybe that’s the reason.”

The start of Friday’s series opener against the Astros was delayed 2 hours, 10 minutes because of rain. Sox starter Michael Kopech took a few steps toward the Astros’ dugout in the second inning in response to alleged chirping before he was intercepted by home-plate umpire Mark Wegner.

Moncada back, Grandal out?

Switch-hitting third baseman Yoan Moncada was activated but admitted he’ll need to maintain his daily treatment and exercises to keep his lower back healthy.

“From the left side, pretty normal,” said Moncada, who had been on the injured list since April 11. “From the right side, it’s not as normal, but I feel good.”

Grifol didn’t rule out the possibility of catcher Yasmani Grandal heading to the IL after he experienced tightness in his right hamstring Thursday.

“We have three catchers on the roster right now, so we have some time to evaluate this thing properly,” Grifol said.

Closer Liam Hendriks, who recently was declared cancer-free after battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma, could return as soon as next week after allowing four runs (including two homers) in two-thirds of an inning Thursday for Triple-A Charlotte, Grifol said.

Left-handed reliever Garrett Crochet (Tommy John surgery) could return as soon as the middle of next week, Grifol said. Crochet is scheduled for one more rehab appearance at Charlotte.

This and that

After winning his first World Series title in 26 seasons, Astros manager Dusty Baker has seen a change in how he’s evaluated.

“I’m noticing now, more than ever or earlier, I’m a lot smarter now, according to other people,” Baker joked.

• Infielder Lenyn Sosa was optioned to Charlotte, and pitcher Alexander Colume was outrighted to Charlotte.