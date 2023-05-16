The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

AL Central heavy schedule affords White Sox chance to climb: ‘We’ve just got to dig’

White Sox enter stretch of 13 straight games, 16 of next 19, against weak division

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE AL Central heavy schedule affords White Sox chance to climb: ‘We’ve just got to dig’
Guardians_White_Sox_Baseball_6_.jpg

White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Chicago. (AP

AP Photos

Welcome back to the AL Central, White Sox.

It’s the land of opportunity, for baseball’s Midwestern wannabes, where struggling teams know they have no shot, tally their games below .500 with faint hope of playing meaningful games in September and where rebuilds come to crashing halts.

It’s the neighborhood of the small spenders who look to the AL East and see all five teams above .500 with an accumulative payroll of $812 million, $167 million more than AL Central teams. The AL East can’t do anything wrong, even those that don’t spend. Its top two teams, the Rays and Orioles, have the division’s two lowest payrolls.

The AL Central has one team with a winning record, the Twins at 23-19.

The Sox, the highest paid team in the Central, entered their game against the Guardians Tuesday at Guaranteed Rage Field with a surprisingly awful 14-28 record, needing a three-game sweep of the second-place and defending champions to get within three games of them.

The Sox trailed the first-place Twins by nine games, and with the next 13 games and 16 of the next 19 against the division, the they must carve a chunk out of that deficit. A nastier June schedule awaits.

“We’ve just got to dig,” manager Pedro Grifol said before the game Tuesday. “We’ve got to dig down deep and we’ve got to will ourselves to become that team that we know we can be. That might take making up one game a week, it might take 6-7 games in two weeks. I’m not sure, but we’ve got to do the work, we’ve got to prepare and we’ve got to play hard baseball, play to win every single night.”

And win more than every other night.

In any other division, the Sox might’ve been buried. But that games-behind column that was still in single digits with three-quarters of the season left gives them cause to hold off on giving up, at least for now.

The trick is keeping the players on board when things look bleak. PECOTA, after all, gives them a 1.9 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Are the Sox still locked in? Grifol needs that from his players, in pregame work and for nine innings.

“You see it all day long,” he said. “When guys are locked in, you see their work in the cage, you see their work on the field. It’s just a different level of focus, a different look on their face. They’re just in a different state of mind. It’s not always visible but most of the time you can tell when guys are locked in or when guys are maybe struggling a little mentally or confidence-wise.”

And what does Grifol see?

“Our guys prepare for a game really well,” he said. “They work hard. I don’t have an issue with the intensity and the preparation that we’re bringing on a day-to-day basis. We just have to do a better job when things come up, you know, that are not fundamentally sound. Of just cleaning them up quicker. As far as the intensity of the work and the preparation, I’m OK with that.”

A 1-3 series against the Royals of the AL Central last week was the season’s low point, dropping the Sox to 4-6 against the division. They were 37-39 against the Central during the disappointing 81-81 campaign of a year ago.

There’s no time like the present to turn that around. It’s now, or never.

Or else.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox activate pitcher Garrett Crochet from the injured list
Metrics bear out what we’re seeing in White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.’s offensive numbers
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. finally finds offense
White Sox drop another series, lose 4-3 to Astros
Jake Burger’s return gives White Sox added power, lineup options
Luis Robert Jr. homers, drives in two runs in White Sox’ victory vs. Astros
The Latest
Seiya Suzuki entered the Cubs’ game against the Astros Tuesday batting .281 with runners in scoring position.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki finding rhythm at the plate but not satisfied
Suzuki hit a key sac fly, two doubles and a home run in the Cubs’ last series.
By Maddie Lee
 
merlin_113401678.jpg
Immigration
Mayor Brandon Johnson assures asylum-seekers Chicago will embrace them
The new mayor met with several immigrants staying at the 12th District police station, telling them he was ‘grateful’ they were here and assuring them that ‘we are going to do everything we can to make this home for you.’
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas.
Bulls
Bulls cede No. 11 pick in first round to Magic
Hoping to buck the odds like they did in the 2008 NBA Draft Lottery, lady luck didn’t ring twice for the Bulls.
By Joe Cowley
 
The Chicago skyline.
Weather
Temperatures forecast to drop 20 degrees in minutes as ‘pneumonia front’ hits Chicago area
After sunny, 80-degree weather Tuesday, the National Weather Service expects temperatures across northeast Illinois to quickly drop into the 50s in the evening.
By Mary Norkol
 
People wait to board Blue Line trains at the CTA’s Clark/Lake station in the Loop.
Crime
Homeless man beaten at subway stop died of drug overdose; ‘stress’ of attack listed as secondary cause
CTA employee Emmett Richardson has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of aggravated battery in connection to the March 25 attack captured on surveillance cameras.
By Tom Schuba
 