White Sox calling up Billy Hamilton from Charlotte

The struggling White Sox will welcome the return of shortstop Tim Anderson, as well as infielder Hanser Alberto, from the injured list before they open a three-game series against the American League Central leading Minnesota Twins Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox are also calling up veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton from Triple-A Charlotte. Outfielder Adam Haseley, who is 6-for-11 with two walks, is expected to stay with the major league club.

Additional corresponding moves are expected to be announced today, possibly involving Oscar Colas and Romy Gonzalez. Infielder Lenyn Sosa is getting optioned to Charlotte. Sosa is batting .151/.167/.245 in 16 games.

Anderson’s return moves Elvis Andrus back to second base, where he played every day before Anderson sprained his left knee on April 10.

Hamilton is a career .239/.292/.326 hitter with 324 stolen bases. At Charlotte, he was 9-for-48 with a .188/.328/.271 hitting line and three stolen bases in 11 games.

The Sox (8-21) snapped a 10-game losing streak Sunday with a walk-off victory over the Rays.