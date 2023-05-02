The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox calling up Billy Hamilton from Charlotte

Tim Anderson, Hanser Alberto to be reinstated from injured list.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox calling up Billy Hamilton from Charlotte
White Sox outfielder Billy Hamilton scores ahead of a throw to Dodgers catcher Hunter Feduccia during a spring training game in March.

White Sox outfielder Billy Hamilton scores ahead of a throw to Dodgers catcher Hunter Feduccia during a spring training game in March.

Ashley Landis/AP

The struggling White Sox will welcome the return of shortstop Tim Anderson, as well as infielder Hanser Alberto, from the injured list before they open a three-game series against the American League Central leading Minnesota Twins Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox are also calling up veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton from Triple-A Charlotte. Outfielder Adam Haseley, who is 6-for-11 with two walks, is expected to stay with the major league club.

Additional corresponding moves are expected to be announced today, possibly involving Oscar Colas and Romy Gonzalez. Infielder Lenyn Sosa is getting optioned to Charlotte. Sosa is batting .151/.167/.245 in 16 games.

Anderson’s return moves Elvis Andrus back to second base, where he played every day before Anderson sprained his left knee on April 10.

Hamilton is a career .239/.292/.326 hitter with 324 stolen bases. At Charlotte, he was 9-for-48 with a .188/.328/.271 hitting line and three stolen bases in 11 games.

The Sox (8-21) snapped a 10-game losing streak Sunday with a walk-off victory over the Rays.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
The perils of being a sports fan
White Sox must learn discipline to climb out of the hole they’ve dug for themselves
White Sox win! White Sox win! And now, back to your regularly scheduled chants
Andrew Vaughn, White Sox end 10-game skid with 12-9 comeback win over Rays
White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol irked by Luis Robert Jr. communication breakdown, not his work ethic
Pedro Grifol: Liam Hendriks’ journey unbelievable
The Latest
Plates for sale ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort, which will take place in London on May 6.
Columnists
Sorry, Charlie! Kings aren’t Chicago’s thing
With King Charles being crowned this weekend, time to examine our own blind fealty to American royalty.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Comcast cable subscribers won’t miss out on any NFL Network programming now that the sides have reached a new carriage agreement.
Sports Media
NFL Network back on Comcast cable after sides reach new carriage agreement
NBCUniversal, which airs “Sunday Night Football,” is owned by Comcast. Comcast has 16.1 million subscribers according to a company filing in March.
By Associated Press
 
Walnuts are a really good source of Omega threes, and they help increase HDL levels — the “good cholesterol.”&nbsp;
Taste
Almonds, walnuts — What is the healthiest nut? And what about peanut butter?
Most nuts are going to provide healthy fat, fiber and protein.
By USA TODAY
 
merlin_113057318.jpg
Movies and TV
Rocket’s origin story elevates emotions of exhilarating ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
Marvel’s latest funny, big-hearted adventure of Star-Lord and his crew toggles between a mission to rescue Rocket and flashbacks to his dark past.
By Richard Roeper
 
merlin_113069954.jpg
Transportation
6 dead as wind and dust cut visibility on I-55 near Springfield. ‘Only thing you could hear was crash after crash after crash behind us.’
Six people are reported dead and more than 30 people hospitalized. Winds sent visibility to near zero. State police say a section of Interstate 55 — northbound and southbound — will be closed until Tuesday.
By Associated Press
 