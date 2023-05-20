White Sox beat Royals 5-1, clinch first winning homestand

It only took until the second half of May, but the White Sox finally have a winning homestand.

Jake Burger had a three-run double, Yoan Moncada added a two-run single, Lucas Giolito threw six strong innings and the Sox beat the Royals 5-1 on Saturday. After splitting six games against the Astros and Guardians, the Sox have taken the first two against woeful Kansas City, assuring themselves at least five victories out of this nine-game stint.

Saturday’s win also gave the Sox consecutive series wins at home for the first time in 2023.

Entering Saturday, Giolito had a 2.82 ERA over his previous seven starts, and he built on that against Kansas City, striking out four and walking only one. Moncada’s two-run single in the first put the Sox ahead, and Burger’s three-run double gave him nine RBIs over his past six games.

Giolito and the Sox fell behind in the first when Salvador Perez homered with two outs. As Perez rounded the bases, he appeared to be chirping with members of the Sox in their dugout.

That Perez home run could’ve been worse for the Sox, but previous batter Vinnie Pasquantino struck out and Bobby Witt Jr. was caught stealing for a double play. An inning later, the Sox turned a rare 5-3-5 double play when Freddy Fermin grounded to third, and Andrew Vaughn threw back across the diamond to Moncada to tag Nick Pratto.

By then, Moncada had already given the Sox a 2-1 lead with his two-run single that brought in Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr.

Kansas City threatened in the fourth, loading the bases with two outs but Giolito struck out Freddy Fermin on a 3-2 count to end the inning. The Royals also got Perez to third with two outs in the sixth, but Giolito fanned Maikel Garcia to keep the Sox in front.

Burger padded the lead in the sixth. After Royals starter Jordan Lyles was lifted and left with the bases loaded and no outs, reliever Jose Cuas struck out Andrew Vaughn. He didn’t do the same to Burger, who laced a double to right-center to clear the bases and grow the Sox lead to 5-1.

Kansas City helped the Sox again in the seventh. With one out and runners on first and second, Edward Olivares’ blooper landed in front of Robert. At first base, Fermin didn’t get a good read on the ball and the throw from Robert easily beat him to second for the force. Reynaldo Lopez then struck out Witt to end the inning.

