The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 21, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

In a groove, Clint Frazier joins White Sox

Once a top prospect with Cleveland and the Yankees, Frazier was hitting .375 with seven home runs and a 1.317 OPS in 16 games with Triple-A Charlotte.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE In a groove, Clint Frazier joins White Sox
1319675507.jpg

Clint Frazier, seen here with the Yankees, was called up Sunday by the White Sox.

Getty

In 2021, Clint Frazier really struggled. After compiling a 150 OPS+ during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he dipped to 76 the following season.

Frazier tried to search for solutions, but thinks he might have made things worse. In only 19 games for the Cubs last season, Frazier’s OPS+ just rose to 88. Needing to find a team for 2023, Frazier signed with the Rangers and reunited with hitting coach Tim Hyers, whom he has known since playing high school ball in Georgia.

No, things didn’t work out for Frazier in Texas - he was released April 24 after playing 15 games with Triple-A Round Rock - but Hyers might have made a lasting impact.

“I definitely realized I don’t know as much about baseball as I thought that I did, which is why Tim Hyers was such a great asset for me,” Frazier said. “The pillars of hitting, the important things in my swing to focus on… he got me in a good place and that place led to me being here in Chicago.”

Frazier arrived to the White Sox on Sunday when his contract was selected from Triple-A Charlotte, with Jake Marisnick being designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Once a top prospect with Cleveland and the Yankees, Frazier was hitting .375 with seven home runs and a 1.317 OPS in 16 games with Charlotte.

Frazier said Hyers knew his swing and helped restore his confidence while reminding him of what he does well. That plan didn’t end up with a role for the Rangers, but it did get Frazier to the Sox, who hit him sixth and played him in right field Sunday.

The Sox hope his comfort in Charlotte translates to a productive right-handed bat in the majors.

“Baseball’s hard, man,” Frazier said. “I made it a little bit harder by thinking about some stuff too much. I just try to treat it like glorified wiffle ball in the backyard and just let it go and do what I can do.”

Anderson sits
Romy Gonzalez started at shortstop in place of Tim Anderson. Anderson is 1 for 12 over his past three games, 8 for 34 on the homestand and made a key error in Thursday’s loss to the Guardians.

Manager Pedro Grifol, however, said Anderson didn’t sit because he’s struggling.

“He’s getting a day off because we feel his body needs to recover,” Grifol said. “He’s played a lot of games in a row. We don’t necessarily take players of his caliber out because they’re scuffling. That’s not what we do. We give players a day because their body needs it. They need to recover. That’s where we’re at.”

The Sox don’t have a scheduled day off until June 1.

The right man for the job?
Eloy Jimenez (appendectomy) will need a rehab assignment before returning to the lineup, and part of his preparation will include defensive work to get him ready to play right field. Jimenez won’t play there every game, but he’ll be in the mix, allowing Jake Burger and Yoan Moncada to stay in the lineup at the same time.

“It’s not like before, ‘We need the bat, get in the lineup.’ We need him to play some right field, as well,” Grifol said. “So it might take a couple days extra, just because we’ve got to get right field working, as well, and the legs and everything.”

Joltin’ Joe
Joe Kelly has retired 28 of the last 29 batters he’s faced, including 14 via strikeout. He has an eight-game scoreless streak over 8 2/3 innings and is limiting opponents to a .159 average this year.

Understandably, Grifol doesn’t want to mess with Kelly too much.

“I try to stay away from him as much as I can right now because I don’t even want to get close to him that much,” Grifol said. “‘Just keep doing what you’re doing.’”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox place Mike Clevinger on IL with right wrist inflammation
White Sox beat Royals 5-1, clinch first winning homestand
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks to throw again soon, possibly in Cleveland
Polling Place: Who’d win a head-to-head best-of-seven series, the Cubs or the White Sox?
Michael Kopech throws a gem in White Sox’ 2-0 victory
Liam Hendriks can’t come back soon enough for Sox
The Latest
merlin_113429090.jpg
White Sox
White Sox place Mike Clevinger on IL with right wrist inflammation
Clevinger, who was scheduled to start Monday in Cleveland, is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Community activists joined hands Thursday to pray on the steps of the Legler Regional Library Branch in West Garfield Park, where a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot Tuesday.
Crime
Man who shot teens outside West Side library was held by witnesses until police arrived: prosecutors
Adam Avizius, 37, of Brookfield, allegedly ran into a store after shooting the boys, ages 12 and 16, outside the Legler Regional Library Branch last Tuesday.
By David Struett
 
Officials in April declared paper to be contraband in the Cook County Jail, a move that is being questioned by advocates for inmates.
Other Views
Cook County Jail’s paper ban infringes on intellectual freedom
The jail’s concern about drugs embedded in paper is understandable, but the ban on paper products is a ban on education, expression and exploration by those being held in jail, two university students write.
By Harley Pomper and Ethan Ostrow
 
pporters hold posters and chant during a protest in April 2022 outside the Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop where they rallied against budget cuts. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
A closed Chicago public school turned private, and it’s now draining taxpayer dollars
Is it good public policy to underfund CPS, which serves students who need special services, while sending dollars to private schools that do not accommodate them?
By Letters to the Editor
 
merlin_297652.jpg
Columnists
‘The life they didn’t lead’
A new play about the bond between boxer Gene Tunney and playwright George Bernard Shaw opens at Wit Theater later this month.
By Neil Steinberg
 