Liam Hendriks throws another live BP, ‘getting really close’ to return to White Sox

CLEVELAND — Liam Hendriks had what appeared to be one of his best throwing sessions yet during his comeback process from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, impressing White Sox manager Pedro Grifol with his stuff during a live batting practice session Monday at Progressive Field.

Grifol, who had a batter’s eye view of it standing in the batter’s box for some of Hendriks’ pitches, said the Sox’ All-Star closer will likely throw live batting practice again Thursday in Detroit. That would seem to indicate a possible return in uniform next week, perhaps as soon as when the Sox begin a homestand against the Angels next Monday.

Hendriks’ velocity “ticked up” after his previous live PB Friday in Chicago, Grifol said. His slider was “nasty.”

“The velocity was really high,” Grifol said. “His slider was really, really good. Threw a couple two-seamers. He’s trending in the right direction. He’s getting really close.”

Grifol said the next step for Hendriks will be determined after his live BP session Thursday.

Jimenez close to rehab assignment

Eloy Jimenez was a full participant in batting practice and workouts and is “really close” to going on a rehab assignment, Grifol said. Jimenez underwent an appendectomy May 6.

Jimenez took fly balls in right field, where he figures to play as well as DH on the assignment in anticipation of playing his share of games in right when he returns.

Jake Burger’s .688 slugging percentage, which leads the majors among hitters with 100 or more plate appearances, demands continued playing time at DH, third base or first base. One way of keeping Burger in the lineup when Jimenez comes back is to play Jimenez in right field and use Burger at DH.

Burger entered Monday batting .423/.423/.885 with three home runs and nine RBI over his last seven games.

Clevinger’s wrist

The inflammation in right-hander Mike Clevinger’s right wrist is the result of the hand position and and wrist action on his new “gyro slider” but he figures to keep throwing it when he comes off the injured list. Clevinger landed on the IL Sunday and doesn’t expect to be on it more than the 10 days.

”It’s just an adjustment with my body,” he said. “It’s the same thing if you’re doing hip mobility in the weight room. That first day you find some new ranges, you’re going to cramp up, you’re going to be sore for a couple days, and the next time you go do it, you have a little more range. It’s just adjusting to throwing that pitch and the way I’m getting on top of it.”

Clevinger (3-3, 4.56 ERA in nine starts) is wearing a splint (with a smiley face) but he expects to be throwing in a couple days. The rest figures to be of benefit to his arm and the rest of his body.

“Everybody [in the rotation] was going to catch a [rest] at some point,” Grifol said. “He’s going to use this as his break to kind of regroup and get his strength back and take the ball again and go. Kind of kills two birds with one stone. It helps the soreness in the wrist and also help him take a little break, a little breather and get back on it and keep going.”