Grifol not ruling out Sunday return for White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez

DETROIT — Eloy Jimenez is close to returning to the White Sox.

It could be as soon as Sunday when the team wraps up a four-game series in Detroit.

“Maybe sooner,” manager Pedro Grifol said Saturday when asked if Jimenez’ would be finished with his rehab assignment Sunday and join the team in Chicago Monday.

When Jimenez underwent an emergency appendectomy May 6 in Cincinnati, the team said he would miss 4-6 weeks, which fell on the conservative side for such recoveries. But Jimenez indicated early on he would return sooner, and he played in his third rehab assignment game with Double-A Birmingham Friday, going 1-for-3 with three walks and two RBI.

Grifol plans to play Jimenez more in right field than he did before the appendectomy. Jake Burger filled in at Jimenez’ designated hitter spot and owns a team-high .906 OPS with 10 homers, and the Sox want to keep Burger’s bat in the lineup.

The left-handed hitting Gavin Sheets and Clint Frazier are also in the right field mix. With Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez starting Sunday, it might be a good day for left fielder Andrew Benintendi to have a day off.

Jimenez was on a nine-game hitting streak when he found himself in so much pain in Cincinnati that he said, “I thought I was going to die.” But he was up and running quickly

“He had his mind right,” Grifol said. “His mind was good. He wanted to come back and be a part of this. We want him to be a part of this. He was pushing, we were pushing. He’s done a great job with his rehab, not only physically but mentally.”

Status quo for Hendriks

Grifol offered no new insight as to when closer Liam Hendriks will return. Hendriks, working his way back after a bout with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, threw well facing live hitters Friday.

“Threw the ball good yesterday and we’re discussing as an organization to see when he’s going to be activated,” Grifol said.

“He feels great, especially after yesterday. He threw the ball really good yesterday.”

Sore subject

Ask shortstop Tim Anderson how his left knee is feeling and a terse reply can be expected.

“Nobody cares, it’s good though,” Anderson said. “Nobody wants to hear about it, we’re good. Let’s not make it a topic.”

Anderson sprained his knee April 10 in Minnesota and was 23-for-99 with no extra base hits since coming off the IL May 2. He reached base five times with four singles Friday, but is looking for his first home run of the season.

This and that

Elvis Andrus started his rehab assignment with Charlotte Saturday and is expected to return later next week, Grifol said.

*Mike Clevinger (wrist inflammation) threw a bullpen and is slated to face live hitters Monday. He’s expected to come off the IL Friday.

