Sunday, May 28, 2023
White Sox to reinstate closer Liam Hendriks

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is coming back to the White Sox after his battle with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks a game last season. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks enters to start the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Chicago. The White Sox won 4-2. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

DETROIT — White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is ready to go.

The three-time All-Star posted on his Instagram “See you soon on the Southside” with a 5.29 date Sunday, an indication he will be reinstated from the injured list after completing his final steps of preparation for his first major league game action this season after undergoing treatment for Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“Your journey is an inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud. Welcome back Liam Hendriks,” the Sox posted on their Twitter account shortly after.

Hendriks, 34, could make his first appearance of the season as soon as Monday night when the Sox host the Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. A corresponding roster move will be made before the game.

“This is bigger than baseball,” bullpen coach Curt Hasler said Saturday of Hendriks’ impending return.

Hendriks threw live batting practice at Comerica Park on Friday, four days after throwing a live session in Cleveland. He threw 19 pitches to Elvis Andrus, Adam Haseley and Seby Zavala in Detroit. Aside from a ground ball to the third base side of second base by the left-handed hitting Haseley, contact was limited.

“His numbers were really good,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “He ticked up from Cleveland. Really good step in the right direction.”

Hendriks disclosed in January that he had cancer. He had his last round of chemotherapy April 3 and on April 20 announced he was cancer free. He made six appearances with Triple-A Charlotte, allowing six earned runs in five innings.

“He’s filling up the zone and getting some outs,” Zavala said after facing Hendriks. “The stuff looks good. I think it comes down now to how he feels.

“You talk to him, he says he’s feeling good.”

“It’s truly admirable,” Andrew Vaughn said. “We are glad to have you back.”

Giolito: No mechanical tweaks needed

Lucas Giolito threw a bullpen Sunday, two days after one of the worst starts of his career. His seven-walk outing against the Tigers followed eight straight starts in which he went six innings or more.

Giolito’s quick review of video from that start confirmed what he suspected, that he was rushing.

“Nothing super mechanical,” he said. “Just leaking, rushing. The adjustment for that is more like controlling the speed of the game, being focused pitch to pitch. It’s not like I need to make some sort of mechanical change.”

“It’s unfortunate because that stuff is kind of avoidable if you just make the adjustment during the game but I didn’t. It sucks, but move on.”

Giolito’s next start is Tuesday against the Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Burger and second base

Jake Burger continues getting work at second base. When he appears there in a game remains to be seen.

“There’s a possibility we might see him at second base at some point,” Grifol said. “There’s no need to do it right now. But certainly when everybody gets healthy and gets here, I have to find at-bats for guys and that’s when you get creative. But right now we’re good with him at DH.”

Burger, a third baseman who has played first base, too, has played five major league innings at second, and he played some in the minors

“He’s certainly putting the work in,” Grifol said. “We’re past the explatory stage and we are just in the opportunity phase right now. When it presents itself I won’t hesitate to do it.”

