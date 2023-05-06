White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez hospitalized with abdominal pain

CINCINNATI — White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez was hospitalized Saturday with abdominal pain, manager Pedro Grifol said.

Jimenez experienced discomfort Friday night, Grifol said, and was sent to a hospital for further evaluation when the pain intensified throughout the night.

“We should know something shortly before the game or during the game,” Grifol said.

The Sox play the Reds at 5:40 p.m.

“I talked to him this morning, and he just said, ‘It hurts when I move,’ ’’ Grifol said. “But it intensified a little bit, so erring on the side of caution, they took him in.

“It is [concering], of course. Any time you have to go in with abdominal pain it is.”

Jimenez, the Sox’ primary designated hitter and cleanup batter, is batting .258/.321/.423 with four homers in 25 games. He currently owns an eight-game hitting streak, going 14-for-33 (.424) with two home runs, eight RBI, six runs scored and a 1.109 OPS during the stretch.

The Sox (11-22) have won four of their last five games after a 10-game losing streak.

Yasmani Grandal will DH Saturday night with Seby Zavala catching.

NOTE: The Sox requested unconditional release waivers on left-hander Jake Diekman, who was designated for assignment Tuesday.

