Tuesday, May 9, 2023
White Sox, Royals delayed by rain in Kansas City

Lucas Giolito is scheduled to start for the White Sox against Jordan Lyles of the Royals; Tim Anderson gets a rest

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The White Sox game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium Tuesday was delayed by rain in the area. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Royals Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium is being delayed by rain in the area.

Lucas Giolito (1-2, 3.67 ERA) is schedule to start against the Royals’ Jordan Lyles (0-5, 6.69).

The Sox (12-24) lost the series opener 12-5 to the Royals (10-26) Monday in a matchup of the AL Central Division’s two worst teams. The four-game series continues through Thursday.

“We can’t dig ourselves an even deeper hole,” Sox manager Pedro Grifol said before the game. “We have to make a move here soon.”

Shortstop Tim Anderson was not in the lineup, taking a scheduled say off in the aftermath of his sprained knee that landed him on the injured list April 11 and sidelined him until May 2.

“He had a schedule plan,” Grifol said. “It was going to be two on, one off.

“I decided to play him [Monday] and get him off today. After this one, it’s play until him and I decide he needs a day.”

