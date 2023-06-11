The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 12, 2023
Second consecutive ninth-inning meltdown sinks White Sox

Kendall Graveman, who had been pitching well, allowed three runs in the ninth inning of a 6-5 loss to the Marlins.

By  Rob Schaefer
   
The Marlins’ Jon Berti, right, scores against White Sox catcher Seby Zavala in the ninth inning Sunday.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

When Luis Robert Jr. laced a walk-off single down the left-field line in the White Sox’ 2-1 victory Friday against the Marlins, the Sox had won six of seven and were 3œ games back of the American League Central-leading Twins.

Two bullpen meltdowns later, and reality has reared its head.

“It hurts,” manager Pedro Grifol said after Keynan Middleton and Kendall Graveman combined to allow five runs between the eighth and ninth innings of the Sox’ 6-5 loss Sunday. “It’s just one of those days. We’ve got to flush this one.”

Unfortunately, when your record is 29-38, there tend to be more of those days than not.

The Sox built a 5-1 lead with two-out rallies in the sixth and seventh innings thanks to RBI doubles by Jake Burger and Romy Gonzalez, then a two-run shot by Robert. They were poised for their third consecutive series win ahead of a West Coast trip.

But for a second consecutive day, the bullpen faltered. And that crew had been lights-out for some time — particularly Middleton and Graveman, who entered the game with scoreless-appearance streaks of 14 and 16, respectively.

Middleton allowed solo home runs to Jorge Soler and Garrett Cooper in the eighth. Graveman conceded another to Jean Segura to lead off the ninth. Then Miami pieced together an additional two runs by way of a catcher’s interference, a walk and a two-out, two-run double up the third-base line by Bryan De La Cruz.

It was his third appearance in four days, but Graveman declined to use that as an excuse. Hitters were 3-for-50 against him during his streak.

“I didn’t execute,” he said. “I knew the pitches to throw. I’ll give you as much effort as humanly possible, and today I just didn’t think I executed as well.”

Added Grifol: “We put ourselves in a position to win that ballgame today, and the right guys were on the mound, and it didn’t happen. I would not hesitate again to do it the same way on Tuesday.”

But add this debacle to the Marlins’ five-run ninth inning Saturday, and this group is heading west with a bitter taste after last week’s strides.

Gi-oh, yes!

At least the starters continue to sparkle.

Lucas Giolito built on his six-inning no-hit bid at Yankee Stadium his last time out by striking out eight in seven innings of one-run ball against the Marlins. The only blemish was a 410-foot blast off the bat of Soler.

“Definitely didn’t have my best stuff,” Giolito said. “But we were able to sequence well and locate well and navigate through the lineup.”

Giolito appeared poised to pick up his third consecutive win, but the Marlins’ late rally handed him an undeserved no-decision.

This and that

Shortstop Tim Anderson was not in the lineup in what Grifol said was a regular day off. He is hitting .263/.300/.311 and has not homered since last July. But Grifol is betting on a resurgence.

“I don’t know how he’s going to end up; my money’s on him, though,” Grifol said. “I know he’s going to figure some things out and end up being the guy he’s always been. He’s been a model for consistency at the top of the order, and he’ll be that again.”

Third baseman Yoan Moncada was slated to rest, as well, as he manages a nagging back issue, but Grifol relayed that Moncada insisted on playing. Batting second in the order, he struck out four times in four at-bats.

  • “It’s the back,’’ Grifol said. ‘‘It’s inconsistent; it’s got a mind of its own. You feel great sometimes; you don’t feel great other times. He wants to play. I’m proud of him for that.”
