Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Early home runs against Lynn, listless offense doom White Sox

Dodgers’ 5-1 win drops White Sox to 10 games under .500

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Lance Lynn gave up a pair of homers in the first inning Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. (Getty Images)

Lance Lynn pitches against the Dodgers in the first inning Tuesday. (Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — A walk followed by a home run. A single followed by another long ball.

Six batters into the first inning of an important West Coast road trip, Lance Lynn found himself and the White Sox trailing the Dodgers by four runs.

In the Dodgers’ 5-1 victory, Will Smith took Lynn deep to left field and David Peralta cleared the center field wall for the 17th and 18th home runs allowed by Lynn (4-7, 6.75 ERA) this season. Lynn settled into a better rhythm after that, stringing four scoreless innings and having an unearned run added to his line in the sixth, but with Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin (4-1, 1.93 ERA) and three relievers holding the Sox to two hits, the first-inning damage was unforgivable.

A ground single through the infield by Jason Heyward and walk to J.D. Martinez to open the sixth ended Lynn’s night. In the dugout, Lynn slammed his glove and a clipboard or ipad in frustration.

With Garrett Crochet pitching in relief, Yoan Moncada’s error on a potential double play — if not a triple play — preceded a sacrifice fly by Miguel Vargas making it 5-0.

The Sox (29-39) lost for the third time in a row.

In first innings this season, Lynn has allowed 19 earned runs on 25 hits including five homers, and eight walks.

Gonsolin struck out six and gave up two hits — singles to Andrew Vaughn and Yoan Moncada — in six innings. Vaughn also doubled in the ninth against Tayler Scott and scored on Yasmani Grandal’s sacrifice fly against Brusdar Graterol.

