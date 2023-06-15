The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Jake Burger homers twice, White Sox overcome ugly sixth in comeback victory

Luis Robert Jr. also goes deep with team-high 16th homer vs. Clayton Kershaw; Clevinger exits with biceps soreness

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Jake Burger circles the bases after the first of his two homers Wednesday. (Getty Images)

Jake Burger of the White Sox celebrates a home run against the Dodgers in the second inning at Dodger Stadium on June 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty

LOS ANGELES — Luis Robert Jr. homered once and Jake Burger hit two homers, including a game-tying two-run shot off the left-field foul pole in the eighth inning Wednesday, and Clint Frazier singled in the go-ahead run as the White Sox overcame a disastrous four-run Dodgers sixth for an 8-4 victory.

The Sox, who lost starting pitcher Mike Clevinger to a right biceps injury in the first inning, scored six runs in the last two innings to halt a three-game losing streak.

Burger hit his 14th homer in the second inning and Robert his 16th in the fourth against Clayton Kershaw to give Clevinger (3-4, 3.88 ERA) a 2-0 lead. Burger’s homer in the Sox’ three-run eighth came against Yency Almonte.

Eloy Jimenez singled in the Sox’ sixth run and Andrew Benintendi drove in two runs with a single in a three-run ninth.

It was a pretty finish for the (30-39) after an ugly Dodgers’ four-run sixth inning.

A throw from right fielder Clint Frazier that skipped past White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal — when David Peralta was holding at third base on Jason Heyward’s single to load the bases — was the first blunder. Pitcher Gregory Santos not backing up home was the second, and Peralta scored to cut the Sox lead to 2-1.

The tying run scored when shortstop Tim Anderson, rather than taking an out at first base, fielded a slow chopper and flipped to second baseman Elvis Andrus trying for a forceout as the tying run scored. Andrus, not expecting the short throw, didn’t have his foot on the bag. Manager Pedro Grifol was ejected after the play.

Mookie Betts then poked a single against Joe Kelly past the outstretched glove of first baseman Andrew Vaughn, scoring two runs to put the Dodgers in front 4-2.

Reynaldo Lopez, Keynan Middleton and Kendall Graveman pitched scoreless ball in relief.

