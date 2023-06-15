Jake Burger homers twice, White Sox overcome ugly sixth in comeback victory

LOS ANGELES — Luis Robert Jr. homered once and Jake Burger hit two homers, including a game-tying two-run shot off the left-field foul pole in the eighth inning Wednesday, and Clint Frazier singled in the go-ahead run as the White Sox overcame a disastrous four-run Dodgers sixth for an 8-4 victory.

The Sox, who lost starting pitcher Mike Clevinger to a right biceps injury in the first inning, scored six runs in the last two innings to halt a three-game losing streak.

“That was a gutsy, gutsy win,” said manager Pedro Grifol, who was ejected in the sixth. “It’s a big win, a really big win.”

Burger hit his 14th homer in the second inning and Robert his 16th in the fourth against Clayton Kershaw to give Clevinger (3-4, 3.88 ERA) a 2-0 lead. Burger’s homer in the Sox’ three-run eighth came against Yency Almonte.

“Yeah, it was special,” Burger said. “And my wife’s family grew up Dodgers fans, so it’s a house split for sure. But here grandpa passed away a couple of years ago, and he was the biggest Dodgers fan. Then a little more, hitting it off Kershaw and being here at Dodger Stadium.”

Eloy Jimenez singled in the Sox’ sixth run after Robert doubled and Andrew Benintendi drove in two runs with a single in a three-run ninth. Benintendi has been playing with a sore hand and was hit on the hand by a pitch in the eighth.

“The images all look good, so it’s all good,” Benintendi said.

“Benny gutted it out,” Grifol said.

It was a pretty finish for the (30-39) after an ugly Dodgers’ four-run sixth inning.

A throw from Frazier in right field that skipped past White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal — when David Peralta was holding at third base on Jason Heyward’s single to load the bases — was the first blunder. Pitcher Gregory Santos not backing up home was the second, and Peralta scored to cut the Sox lead to 2-1.

The tying run scored when shortstop Tim Anderson, rather than taking an out at first base, fielded a slow chopper and flipped to second baseman Elvis Andrus trying for a forceout as the tying run scored. Andrus, not expecting the short throw, didn’t have his foot on the bag. Grifol was ejected after the play when he argued on the field.

“I didn’t get a chance to challenge that play,” Grifol said. “We were having problems all night long. I like to get a look at almost every single play. We had plenty time on the clock. They said I didn’t have my hand up. I was making eye contact with the first base umpire [Pat Hobert].”

Mookie Betts then poked a single against Joe Kelly past the outstretched glove of first baseman Andrew Vaughn, scoring two runs to put the Dodgers in front 4-2.

Reynaldo Lopez (2-4), Keynan Middleton and Kendall Graveman pitched scoreless ball in relief.