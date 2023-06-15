The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 15, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Jake Burger homers twice, White Sox overcome ugly sixth in comeback victory

Luis Robert Jr. also goes deep with team-high 16th homer vs. Clayton Kershaw; Mike Clevinger exits with biceps soreness.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Jake Burger homers twice, White Sox overcome ugly sixth in comeback victory
The White Sox’ Jake Burger circles the bases after the first of his two homers Wednesday.

The White Sox’ Jake Burger circles the bases after the first of his two homers Wednesday.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — Luis Robert Jr. homered once and Jake Burger hit two homers, including a game-tying two-run shot off the left-field foul pole in the eighth inning Wednesday, and Clint Frazier singled in the go-ahead run as the White Sox overcame a disastrous four-run Dodgers sixth for an 8-4 victory.

The Sox, who lost starting pitcher Mike Clevinger to a right biceps injury in the first inning, scored six runs in the last two innings to halt a three-game losing streak.

“That was a gutsy, gutsy win,” said manager Pedro Grifol, who was ejected in the sixth. “It’s a big win, a really big win.”

Burger hit his 14th homer in the second inning and Robert his 16th in the fourth against Clayton Kershaw to give Clevinger (3-4, 3.88 ERA) a 2-0 lead. Burger’s homer in the Sox’ three-run eighth came against Yency Almonte.

“Yeah, it was special,” Burger said. “And my wife’s family grew up Dodgers fans, so it’s a house split for sure. But here grandpa passed away a couple of years ago, and he was the biggest Dodgers fan. Then a little more, hitting it off Kershaw and being here at Dodger Stadium.”

Eloy Jimenez singled in the Sox’ sixth run after Robert doubled and Andrew Benintendi drove in two runs with a single in a three-run ninth. Benintendi has been playing with a sore hand and was hit on the hand by a pitch in the eighth.

“The images all look good, so it’s all good,” Benintendi said.

“Benny gutted it out,” Grifol said.

It was a pretty finish for the (30-39) after an ugly Dodgers’ four-run sixth inning.

A throw from Frazier in right field that skipped past White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal — when David Peralta was holding at third base on Jason Heyward’s single to load the bases — was the first blunder. Pitcher Gregory Santos not backing up home was the second, and Peralta scored to cut the Sox lead to 2-1.

The tying run scored when shortstop Tim Anderson, rather than taking an out at first base, fielded a slow chopper and flipped to second baseman Elvis Andrus trying for a forceout as the tying run scored. Andrus, not expecting the short throw, didn’t have his foot on the bag. Grifol was ejected after the play when he argued on the field.

“I didn’t get a chance to challenge that play,” Grifol said. “We were having problems all night long. I like to get a look at almost every single play. We had plenty time on the clock. They said I didn’t have my hand up. I was making eye contact with the first base umpire [Pat Hobert].”

Mookie Betts then poked a single against Joe Kelly past the outstretched glove of first baseman Andrew Vaughn, scoring two runs to put the Dodgers in front 4-2.

Reynaldo Lopez (2-4), Keynan Middleton and Kendall Graveman pitched scoreless ball in relief.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Mike Clevinger exits start vs. Dodgers with biceps soreness
White Sox’ Tim Anderson, Andrew Benintendi still searching for first homers of 2023
Garrett Crochet could fill White Sox’ need for left-handed starter
Early home runs against Lance Lynn, listless offense doom White Sox
No structural damage to closer Liam Hendriks’ right elbow, but White Sox won’t rush him back
Eloy Jimenez expected back in White Sox’ lineup Wednesday — and not a moment too soon
The Latest
A file photo of a Chicago fire truck.
News
Landmark home catches fire in Austin; firefighter injured
Crews were called to the a fire at the Seth P. Warner House in the 600 block of North Central Avenue around 1 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department said.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
EXR2_20211208_05981_R__2_.jpeg
Movies and TV
Hemsworth works hard to bring you rousing ‘Extraction 2’ action
Netflix sequel brings back charming mercenary Tyler Rake, on a rescue mission of unrelenting thrills.
By Richard Roeper
 
A sign marks the facade of the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building, May 5, 2022, in Washington.
Columnists
Congress should pass reforms on ‘legalized larceny’ of civil asset forfeiture
Civil asset forfeiture allows law enforcement agencies, like the FBI, to pad their budgets by confiscating allegedly crime-tainted property without even charging the owner.
By Jacob Sullum
 
A boarded up Mosque sits next to some boarded up storefronts and empty lots near East 113th Street and South Michigan Avenue
Editorials
Roseland’s Michigan Avenue is poised for potential revival
Designs for three redevelopment projects on the beleaguered shopping strip, known as ‘The Avenue’ among locals, are due next month. It’s a crucial step forward for another area of the city that has declined significantly since its prime.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My angry husband always complains, seldom goes out
Wife doesn’t feel she can leave the man, who has been out of work for years, can barely hear and avoids friends and family.
By Abigail Van Buren
 