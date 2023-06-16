The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 16, 2023
White Sox place pitcher Mike Clevinger on 15-day injured list

Clevinger left his start against the Dodgers during the fifth inning Wednesday.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The White Sox placed starting pitcher Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The White Sox placed starting pitcher Mike Clevinger on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to June 15) with right biceps inflammation.

Clevinger left his start against the Dodgers during the fifth inning Wednesday. With the Sox leading 2-0, Clevinger was a pitch away from escaping a first and third, no out jam when he was hurt. He got Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to pop out in foul territory and had 1-2 count on J.D. Martinez. After throwing a pitch, Clevinger shook his right hand and went down in a squatting position behind the mound.

“Felt my bicep grab, it grabbed pretty hard, kind of scared me,” Clevinger said Wednesday. “Got to the training room, did some testing, seemed to go all right That’s the positive news out of all this.”

“The last three starts felt like I was in a groove again for the first time since my second Tommy John surgery,” Clevinger said then. “Tough pill to swallow.”

The club recalled right-hander Jesse Scholtens from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

