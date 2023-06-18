The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 18, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

Ready for takeoff? White Sox’ Tim Anderson gets day off

“I don’t think he needs a mental break. I just think he needed a physical break,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol Sunday.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Ready for takeoff? White Sox’ Tim Anderson gets day off
Jose Caballero of the Mariners steals second base against Tim Anderson and the White Sox on Friday in Seattle. (Getty Images)

Jose Caballero of the Mariners steals second base against Tim Anderson and the White Sox during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park on June 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Getty

SEATTLE — Tim Anderson did not play Sunday after leaving Saturday’s 4-3 win against the Mariners in 11 innings with what the team said was right shoulder soreness, but the expectation is that the issue is minor and Anderson will play Monday at home against the Rangers.

Anderson declined a request to talk to reporters before Sunday’s series finale at T-Mobile Park.

“I think he’s doing OK. I talked to him, wished him a Happy Father’s Day, haven’t really checked up on his arm yet,” Grifol said a couple of hours before the game. “I will. But we were going to give him the day today. Let him enjoy Father’s Day before I ask him how he feels.”

Grifol said he was being cautious with Anderson, who sprained his left knee in April, another day.

“Making sure we keep him healthy the rest of the year,” Grifol said.

Anderson is having a season well below his subpar standards, batting .250/.291/.293 no homers and a .584 OPS and struggling in spurts defensively. Before he came out of Saturday’s game, he was easily doubled off first base on foul pop-up after an attempted steal. Grifol defended Anderson after the game.

“I don’t think he needs a mental break. I just think he needed a physical break,” Grifol said Sunday. “Timmy’s going to take off here pretty soon. He’s feeling good, had some really good swings yesterday. He’s had some good work the last couple of days. He’s going to take off. He didn’t need a mental break. It’s a physical break, get some treatment and be ready to go tomorrow.”

Grifol: Call Jerry

Grifol dug in when asked about third baseman Jake Burger, the Sox’ leader in OPS (.865) and their No. 2 home run hitter (16) batting eighth Sunday.

“I’m going to put the lineup out there I think is going to help us win,” Grifol said.

“I don’t have to answer those people [who don’t like the lineup]. He’s in the lineup, he’s going to get four at-bats, help us win. Other than that, they can talk to [chairman] Jerry [Reinsdorf].”

Burger was 0-for-8 with five strikeouts in the first two games of the series after striking out four times (and also hitting his 16th homer) against the Dodgers Thursday. He smashed a single off Bryce Miller’s foot in the third inning Sunday for the Sox’ first hit of the game.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
The Zach Remillard show: White Sox win 4-3 behind historic major-league debut
Tim Anderson dropped from leadoff spot, then doesn’t finish White Sox’ 11-inning victory
Polling Place: Jaylon Johnson? Cole Kmet? Darnell Mooney? Which Bear to extend first?
Baseball quiz: In celebration of Father’s Day
Mariners defeat White Sox, 3-2
White Sox’ Andrew Benintendi trying to find groove while playing with sore hand
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
2 teen shot, 1 fatally, in East Garfield Park
The boys, 14 and 15, were in the 100 block of South Homan Avenue when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Museum_of_Science_and_Industry_Boeing_727.JPG
News
Museum of Science and Industry staff unionizes
Employees have voted to affiliate with Council 31 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, adding to the union’s string or organizing wins.
By David Roeder
 
Chicago Cubs v Houston Astros
Cubs
The Cubs are winning. Does that mean David Ross suddenly knows what he’s doing?
Eager to go to bat for his manager was longtime Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who called the heavy criticism of Ross “totally unfair.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
merlin_114058386.jpg
A visit to cat heaven
Fat Cat Rescue in Wadsworth provides a safe haven for hundreds of feral cats.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man found fatally shot in Woodlawn
The man, 48, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday
By Sun-Times Wire
 