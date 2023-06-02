White Sox starter Mike Clevinger returns from injured list in style

On paper, right-hander Mike Clevinger against the Tigers looked like a good matchup for the White Sox. That’s exactly how it played out.

Clevinger, fresh off the injured list after an injury to his right wrist, was brilliant through five innings Friday. He shut out the Tigers on three hits, walking one and striking out six before departing after 73 pitches.

Clevinger had to settle for a no-decision because the Sox were shut out — and no-hit — through five innings by Tigers right-hander Reece Olson, who was making his major-league debut.

But the Sox strung together four hits against Olson and reliever Will Vest in the sixth to score twice en route to a 3-0 victory before 20,229 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Clevinger entered the game 8-2 with a 1.74 ERA in his career against the Tigers and continued his run of success.

‘‘I feel like we really utilized those two weeks to find some mechanical flaws I had,’’ Clevinger said. ‘‘I think tonight showed the work we put in.’’

Clevinger had no problem turning the game over to the bullpen when he did. Keynan Middleton (1-0), Reynaldo Lopez, Joe Kelly and Kendall Graveman (fifth save) finished the six-hitter.

‘‘I felt strong, but I understand the reasoning behind it,’’ Clevinger said. ‘‘We got through five [innings] healthy, and then it’s just build off this and create momentum for the next one.’’

‘‘Clevinger did a great job today,’’ manager Pedro Grifol said. ‘‘His velocity was up, which was expected. He looked healthy, strong.’’

Close to closing?

Liam Hendriks, still getting his sea legs back after battling cancer, will be the Sox’ closer again at some point. When exactly he’ll get the ball in a save situation is to be determined.

‘‘He’s a part of our bullpen right now, and until things start settling down — how long that’s going to take, I’m not sure,’’ Grifol said. ‘‘And I’m not in a hurry to make that decision.’’

Hendriks has said he thinks he has to earn his job back. It’s a sentiment Grifol appreciates, even if he doesn’t entirely agree with it.

‘‘My answer to that was, ‘I think you’ve earned a lot of things in this game,’ ’’ Grifol said. ‘‘I don’t think he ever lost [the job].

‘‘Now he’s back and just working himself back to where he needs to be and where he belongs.’’

Who’s on second?

The Sox were desperate enough for a second baseman that they brought back Elvis Andrus this spring and gave him the starting job, even though he never had played a game there in 14 seasons.

Now they almost have more options at the position than they know what to do with.

When Andrus (strained left oblique) was on the IL, Romy Gonzalez flashed some power, hitting home runs in three consecutive games. And Jake Burger, whose bat makes him too valuable not to play regularly, has started getting acclimated to second, as well.

Now Andrus has returned from his rehab assignment and is back in the mix, too. So how does the depth chart look? It’s complicated.

‘‘He might still be our second baseman,’’ Grifol said of Andrus. ‘‘They’re competing for a job over there. Elvis is a 15-year major-league veteran. I’m certain his game is going to elevate to a level where he’s gonna force hands or find himself in the lineup.’’

Roster moves

To make room for Clevinger and Andrus, the Sox designated infielder Hanser Alberto for assignment and optioned right-hander Jesse Scholtens to Triple-A Charlotte.