Sox put reliever Garrett Crochet on injured list, claim pitcher Touki Toussaint off waivers

White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet, who recently returned from Tommy John surgery, landed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with shoulder inflammation.

Crochet’s spot in the bullpen was filled by right-hander Jimmy Lambert, who returned from a stint on the IL because of ankle soreness. The Sox claimed right-hander Touki Toussaint off waivers from the Guardians, and he is expected to join the bullpen Wednesday, manager Pedro Grifol said.

Toussaint was pitching at Triple-A Columbus. He made one start for the Guardians this season.

Grifol said Crochet ‘‘was a little sore. And he’s coming back from Tommy John. He’s pitched a lot.’’

Crochet, who turns 24 on Wednesday, is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 appearances since completing his recovery and being reinstated from the IL on May 16.

‘‘Not going to try to push him to do anything,’’ Grifol said. ‘‘Just give him a break and get him back to where he’s feeling 100% and bring him back.’’

Crochet, the No. 11 pick in the 2020 draft who touched 100 mph multiple times that season, last pitched in the 11th inning Thursday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. His velocity was in the 93 to 94 mph range, a few miles per hour lower than his norm, prompting a visit to the mound from Grifol and assistant trainer Josh Fallin. Crochet stayed in to complete a 22-pitch inning without recording an out. He had thrown 35 pitches in two innings two days earlier.

‘‘He said he felt great,’’ Grifol said the next day. ‘‘Didn’t have any pain or anything like that. He just — that’s all he had. He’s in a good place.’’

The new guy

Toussaint, 27, posted a 4.06 ERA with 48 strikeouts and a .206 opponents’ average in 20 games (one start) covering 37‰ innings with Columbus this season.

He also made one start for the Guardians on Friday at Arizona, allowing two runs and three hits, striking out two and walking five in 3‰ innings. In 58 career games in parts of six seasons with the Braves, Angels and Guardians, Toussaint has a 5.08 ERA.

‘‘He can spot-start, he can give us length out of the pen, he can go short,’’ Grifol said. ‘‘He gives us some versatility to what we’re looking for.’’

Rest for Robert Jr.

Center fielder Luis Robert Jr., the Sox’ most valuable player so far this season, was given the night off. Robert had played in 71 of the first 74 games.

‘‘He’s ran 20 [games] in a row,’’ Grifol said. ‘‘He’s done a really good job of playing through some soreness and through some stuff. Give him a day today, play him tomorrow, have a day off on Thursday and then he can run another 15 or 20.’’

Still no Tim

Shortstop Tim Anderson missed his third consecutive start because of shoulder soreness. He took batting practice and did some throwing and possibly was available to pinch-hit.

Anderson hasn’t played since coming out of the Sox’ victory Saturday against the Mariners in the fourth inning.

‘‘It was significant enough where we had to take care of it,’’ Grifol said. ‘‘He got evaluated and got checked out good. Now it’s just time to give him a little bit of time to let the soreness get down, which is getting better. It was better yesterday [and] was better today.’’

