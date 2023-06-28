The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Liam Hendriks to receive Jimmy V Award

Hendriks, who came back to pitch this season after undergoing treatment for cancer, will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance during the 2023 ESPY Awards.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
ANAHEIM, Calif. — White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who came back to pitch this season after undergoing treatment for cancer, will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance during the 2023 ESPY Awards.

The award recognizes Hendricks’ strength and resilience after his diagnosis with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Hendriks was diagnosed in December and announced in April he was cancer free. He has donated $100,000 to cancer research.

The ESPYs will take place July 12 in Los Angeles and be televised at 7 p.m. CT on ABC-7.

Hendriks made five relief appearances, his first on May 29 against the Angels in Chicago. Hendriks is slated to play catch Wednesday for the first time since going on the injured list June 11 with elbow inflammation, but there is still no timeline for his return.

The Buffalo Bills training staff will be honored for its life-saving action taken when safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in January. Every member of the staff will be awarded the Pat Tillman Award for Service, which goes to a group or an individual with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes the legacy of the former NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger.

