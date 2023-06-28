White Sox hit four homers in 11-5 win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Luis Robert Jr. hit his 23rd homer, Seby Zavala hit his fifth and sixth of the season and Eloy Jimenez slugged his 10th in the White Sox’ 11-5 win against the Angels Wednesday.

Zavala drove in two runs with a single in the ninth and had four RBI. Andrew Vaughn had three hits including a three-run double and Zach Remillard three hits including an RBI double and a stolen base. Robert’s homer traveled 444 feet.

Lucas Giolito (3.53 ERA) retired 16 of 17 in one stretch before allowing solo homers to Brandon Drury and Hunter Renfroe in the seventh. He allowed four runs in seven innings, striking out nine and issuing no walks.

Robert and Jimenez homered against Jaime Barria, who had allowed two homers all season entering the game and entered with a 2.14 ERA.

Shortstop Tim Anderson was the only Sox starter without a hit. Anderson walked but went 0-for-5, extending his hitting slump to 0-for-26 and 2-for-45, dropping the former batting champ’s average to .227. Anderson did not strike out and made hard contact twice.

It marked the first time in June the Sox had an outcome of a game decided by more than four runs. It was the first time since May 26 the Sox had 10 or more runs.

The Sox are 35-47 and go for a series split with Lance Lynn pitching Thursday afternoon.