Friday, June 30, 2023
Rookie Zach Remillard setting example for more seasoned White Sox

“He’s just doing things that stand out on this team,” Gordon Beckham said. “And it’s good for the rest of the guys to see things he’s doing.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox Zach Remillard lines out against the Mariners Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Seattle. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. – Zach Remillard was a minor league lifer who made his major league debut at age 29 two weeks ago. He has made an impact, the depth of which can be debated, on an underachieving team of said to-be talented players.

Remillard plays multiple positions, takes good at-bats, has some occasional pop in his bat and has had a flair for the dramatic, too.

“He’s just doing things that stand out on this team,” said former White Sox infielder and current part-time broadcaster Gordon Beckham. “And it’s good for the rest of the guys to see things he’s doing.”

Manager Pedro Grifol has entrusted Remillard in the top two spots of his lineup. When the Sox opened a three-game series in Oakland Friday, Remillard batted ninth and played third base, giving slumping slugger Jake Burger a day off.

The day before Remillard was on base three times, had two hits and drove in two runs in a 9-7 victory giving the Sox a four-game series split with the Angels.

Before the game, Grifol talked up Remillard’s ability to bunt.

Other topics about this 36-47 team were discussed, including All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson’s slump, Michael Kopech’s tired arm, the lineup’s poor chase and walk rates  and health issues for $70 million third baseman Yoan Moncanda, whose spot was financed Friday by Remillard’s major-league minimum paycheck.

But Remillard’s occasional contributions to needed victories are a breath of fresh air, especially from a player appreciating the big league life for the first time.

“It’s very thrilling,” Remillard, a 10th-round Sox draft choice in 2016, said at his locker after Thursday’s win. “A lot of preparation and practice went into this.”

Remillard is that player who, every spring training, looks like a useful player. But Cactus League games are no forum to gauge performance and how it would translate to the regular season.

“The day I sent him down, he hit two homers in the spring training game against Cincinnati,” Grifol said. “He passed right by me after the second homer and said, ‘You made those cuts too quick. I loved his versatility all along. I like the style of player. I like the superstar, the talented player. It was almost like this guy does almost everything right. You have to have a combination of both those styles of players on your team. He just brings a dynamic that’s important to this ballclub.”

Remillard is a .253/.326/.378 hitter with a .705 OPS and 57 homers over 694 games over seven minor league seasons. He entered Friday batting .400 with a .438 on-base percentage in 11 games and 33 plate appearances with the Sox. Those numbers will level off, and it’s too soon to know how long he will stick or how far his career will take him. In the meantime, he knows his place in the clubhouse and role on the field.

“The job is to get on base,” Remillard said. “We’ve got a lot of guys on this team that drive the baseball a long way and if we have guys on base we’ve got a chance to score and that’s the goal.

“You look around and this is a very talented, strong, powerful offense that can put up runs.”

That’s what they say, anyway.

“He does a lot of things right in terms of baseball moves,” Beckham said. “He has a good first step, he’s thinking about the game as it’s going. It’s not necessarily how do I get a hit, it’s how do I do something to help the team win.”

Maybe Remillard can patch a hole here with bunt hit there, move the line with a walk and knock in a run with a well placed single when needed.

“You need three or four guys like that to make the team cohesive,” Beckham said.

“I can’t say enough about the baseball he’s playing,” Grifol said. “I’m proud of him for hanging on. All those years in the minor leagues, coming here and not being fazed by this environment and for competing his ass off every single time we put him in there.”

