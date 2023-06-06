Slugging Jake Burger can’t find his way into White Sox’ everyday starting lineup

NEW YORK — Jake Burger hit a walk-off grand slam against one of the toughest right-handed relievers in the majors Sunday. He owned a .265/.317/.606 batting line with a .923 OPS. His 12 homers rank one behind team leader Luis Robert, who has 95 more plate appearances.

Eight of his home runs are against right-handed pitchers, in 93 plate appearances.

As manager Pedro Grifol said Tuesday, the White Sox are always one Burger swing away from a crooked number.

But there he was Tuesday, on Grifol’s bench when the Sox opened an important three-game series against the Yankees.

And there he was, smiling as always. Not that he liked not starting.

“We know what kind of talent we have in here,” Burger said. “This is the first time we’re fully healthy. You want to be playing every day, you want to help the team, that’s how we go about it. Hopefully come up with some clutch hits.”

Burger, a third baseman by trade, is probably best suited for designated hitter. But Yoan Moncada, even though he’s not producing, isn’t moving. And when Eloy Jimenez plays right field, it’s between Burger and the left-handed hitting Gavin Sheets, who got the nod against right-hander Clarke Schmidt.

“I’m not going to sit there and explain why,” Grifol said. “Just know that if he’s not playing, that if it’s Sheets or somebody else playing, that’s a better matchup that particular day. we’re going to put the best matchup out there. And that’s a good problem to have.

“To provide what Burger provides, who doesn’t want Burger in the lineup? I want him, too. However, we only have nine spots. And it’s really not nine spots because he can’t catch, play shortstop or center field.”

Burger played two innings at second base last week, but he’s no Gold Glove, even at his best position.

Any frustration he’s feeling Sheets can relate to because he’s experienced it, too.

“He gets big at-bats and he comes out and shows off and hits walk-offs and does great things,” Sheets said. “Obviously he’s handling it as best as he can. He wants to be in there every day and his numbers ... he’s swinging the bat extremely well. You control what you can and when he gets his at-bats he makes the most of it.

“We feed off each other, we talk to each other, we vent to each other. But it’s just about controlling what you can control and not letting it affect you on a daily basis.”

Venting helps, Sheets said.

“No doubt. Just being a safe place for each other,” Sheets said. “Say what’s on your mind and get it out and know you have the best pinch hitter in the locker room not playing. If I’m not playing I might have the most important at-bat of the day. The frustration before the game can’t seep into the ninth inning.”

This and that

Veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton, on the injured list with a left hamstring strain since May 10, began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte.

*Yankees star Aaron Judge was out of the lineup with a sore big toe. The Yankees were waiting on a diagnosis to determine if he will go on the IL.