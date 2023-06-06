White Sox’ Lucas Giolito pitches six innings of no-hit ball against Yankees

NEW YORK — Lucas Giolito ran out of pitches.

With no hits allowed but his pitch count at 100 through six innings, the White Sox right-hander was pulled by manager Pedro Grifol in a 3-2 win at Yankee Stadium Tuesday night.

Giolito struck out seven Yankees and walked three, exiting with a three-run lead. Sox catcher Seby Zavala hit a solo homer in the first against Yankees righty Clarke Schmidt and homered again in the fifth, a two-run shot.

The Yankees got their first hit against reliever Joe Kelly in the seventh, and it was a fluke. With two outs and a runner on first, Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s fly ball landed near center fielder Luis Robert Jr.’s feet for an RBI double. Left fielder and Andrew Benintendi was also close enough to make the play, but neither outfielder took charge.

Giolito is the first pitcher since Max Scherzer in 2015 to more than one six-inning no-hit bids in a season. Giolito also had six no-hit innings against the Phillies in April. Also, Giolito is the second Sox starter to pitch six-plus hitless innings against the Yankees in New York, joining Melido Perez in 1990.

Giolito pitched a no-hitter against the Pirates on Aug. 25, 2020. He threw 101 pitches in that game.

The Sox were going for their fourth win in a row against the Yankees, who were without Aaron Judge (toe injury).

